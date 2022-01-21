ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans interview Josh McCown for head coaching vacancy

By Jack Browne
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for their head coaching vacancy Thursday, the team announced. McCown interviewed for the position last season but was beaten out by David Culley,...

Josh McCown's Biography | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

The Texans have completed an interview with Josh McCown for the head coaching position. Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 16th pick in the third round (81st overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft, McCown most recently spent the 2020 season as a quarterback with the Houston Texans. Over the course of 17 NFL seasons (2002-10, 2011-20), McCown appeared in 102 games (76 starts) and completed 1,584-of-2,633 passes (60.2 pct.) for 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns while rushing 248 times for 1,106 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Battle Red Blog

BRB GroupThink: Your Favorite Houston Texans Head Coaching Candidate

The Houston Texans did it. They fired head coach David Culley. Since then, they have begun their head coaching search. Who do you want to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans?. This was the question I asked the masthead, these were their responses:. MATT WESTON:. I don’t...
David Culley
Houston Chronicle

Smith: To the Texans' next coach — hope you read the fine print first

So you think you are going to be the one. The second head coach of the Nick Caserio-Jack Easterby era on Kirby Drive. The leader who is finally going to lift up the Texans, make everyone inside NRG Stadium better, and excel on an elevated national stage that Dom Capers, Gary Kubiak, Bill O’Brien and David Culley couldn’t reach while guiding Houston’s NFL team for 20 combined seasons.
Sports Illustrated

Mahomes Vs. Allen Set to Become the New Brady Vs. Manning

1a. The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen matchup feels more like a budding “Tom Brady-Peyton Manning” than any other QB head-to-head has. There’s the fact that they’re meeting for the fourth time in two seasons—including for a second consecutive postseason—and the fact that, right now, both quarterbacks are operating at the height of their immense powers.
TexansDaily

Could Doak Walker Winner Fix Texans' Run Game in 2022?

HOUSTON -- Running back will be a need for the Houston Texans in 2022. One name won't able to change the outlook right away, but it does mend the issue on paper. In the latest two-round mock draft by The Athletic's Dane Brugler, the Texans use the third overall pick on Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. With the 37th pick, Houston looks to bolster its run game with the addition of Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.
Yardbarker

Texans Coaching Search Taking on Eagles' Tint

In perhaps the least surprising news ever, Jonathan Gannon has been warmly received during the interview process with three teams that have head-coaching vacancies. Gannon, 39, was interviewed by the Houston Texans on Tuesday this week, followed by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday and the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, and has now been labeled as a front-runner by at least one national insider for the job in South Texas.
Houston Chronicle

McClain's Mailbag: Just what does Jack Easterby do for the Texans?

Maybe I’ll be wrong and Nick Caserio will hire a coach without ties to the Patriots. For the second time in 12 months, McCown has interviewed for the Texans’ head coaching job. In 2020, I was told by multiple people in the organization McCown had become close friends with Jack Easterby. I was told to keep an eye on McCown becoming the Texans’ head coach because of his relationship with Easterby.
Awful Announcing

21 of 32 NFL teams saw local ratings increases, but Texans, Giants, Bears, Seahawks and more saw big drops

The national ratings story for the NFL this season was quite strong (an overall average of 17.1 million viewers per game across TV and digital, the best number since 2015), and that has extended into the playoffs so far. Some of that comes from the measurement changes of including out-of-home viewing (initially planned to be held back in the summer of 2020, then implemented in the fall of 2020 anyway after network complaints, but much more notable this year with looser COVID restrictions on gatherings, although there have still been counting issues), but the overall story still looks good for the league. And that’s also reflected in the team-by-team local ratings, which Sports Business Journal‘s John Ourand wrote about Friday. (That piece is worth a look for the full listing of how each team did.) However, those do come with some concerns for some particular teams.
Larry Brown Sports

Texans reportedly have surprising wish for Josh McCown

The Houston Texans’ public flirtation with Josh McCown as a head coach candidate looks more than legitimate at this point. Despite his lack of coaching experience, McCown appears to be a serious candidate for the Texans’ head coaching position. In fact, chatter is growing throughout the league that the Texans seriously want to hire McCown, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
TexansDaily

Who Do Texans Play in 2022?

After a disappointing 2021 season, the Houston Texans are forced to start looking at 2022. That process - which will soon include a new head coach - starts with a new schedule. How does the scheduling format work?. Six games are made up from their AFC South opponents (home and...
Yardbarker

Texans Have A Surprising Favorite For Their Next Head Coach

The Houston Texans had no shot of success in 2021. David Culley was hired and even though he led arguably the worst roster in football to a 4-13 finish, he was fired after one season. It was rather clear he had no long-term future from the start. The Texans are...
thecomeback.com

Texans reportedly looking for reasons to hire Josh McCown

Thursday, news broke that the Houston Texans interviewed Josh McCown, a quarterback who has never coached at the college or NFL level at any point in his career, as a candidate to replace David Culley. While it was the second year in a row that Houston has interviewed McCown, it left a lot of people scratching their head why an NFL team is so dead-set on handing the keys to their franchise over to someone who has no major coaching experience, especially in the wake of firing one of the league’s few black coaches after one season.
TexansDaily

Texans Coach Search: Pros And Cons Of Hiring Brian Flores

HOUSTON -- Fans might want to hear otherwise, but Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio doesn't care. He can't care this time around when looking to hire the Texans next head coach. It could be his last chance at making as a monumental shift in the franchise's history. Caserio was...
Yardbarker

FanSided

FanSided

ClutchPoints

