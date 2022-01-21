Texans interview Josh McCown for head coaching vacancy

The national ratings story for the NFL this season was quite strong (an overall average of 17.1 million viewers per game across TV and digital, the best number since 2015), and that has extended into the playoffs so far. Some of that comes from the measurement changes of including out-of-home viewing (initially planned to be held back in the summer of 2020, then implemented in the fall of 2020 anyway after network complaints, but much more notable this year with looser COVID restrictions on gatherings, although there have still been counting issues), but the overall story still looks good for the league. And that’s also reflected in the team-by-team local ratings, which Sports Business Journal‘s John Ourand wrote about Friday. (That piece is worth a look for the full listing of how each team did.) However, those do come with some concerns for some particular teams.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO