Congress & Courts

Mitch McConnell says Black people vote just as much as 'Americans'

By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is trending on Twitter after making a comment related to voting rights in which he implied African Americans are not Americans.

Prior to a vote to move the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to the Senate floor failed Wednesday, McConnell was asked by a reporter about concerns among voters of color.

"Well the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans," McConnell responded.

A 19-second clip of the exchange was posted to Twitter late Wednesday and has been viewed nearly 1 million times.

"Being Black doesn’t make you less of an American, no matter what this craven man thinks," former Kentucky Rep. Charles Booker tweeted.

"In one quote, he summarized the entire GOP worldview. They think it’s a White nation and anyone who isn’t White isn’t a true American," tweeted another person.

When asked to comment on the clip Thursday afternoon, McConnell said in a statement, "I have consistently pointed to the record-high turnout for all voters in the 2020 election, including African-Americans."

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named for the late Georgia Democratic representative and civil rights icon, would restore Justice Department review of changes in election laws in states with a history of discrimination.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice , a nonpartisan policy group affiliated with the New York University School of Law, in 2021 at least 19 states passed 34 laws restricting access to voting.

In a statement shortly after the legislation failed to advance, President Joe Biden said: "I am profoundly disappointed that the United States Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed — but I am not deterred.

"My Administration will never stop fighting to ensure that the heart and soul of our democracy — the right to vote — is protected at all costs. We will continue to work with allies to advance necessary legislation to protect the right to vote. And to push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364lWc_0drSUD9000
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., spoke at the groundbreaking for the new VA Medical Center on Brownsboro Road in Louisville. Nov. 11, 2021 By Pat McDonogh, Courier Journal

In an opinion piece submitted to The Courier Journal, McConnell categorized the new legislation as a power grab by Democrats.

"Washington Democrats have desperately wanted to take over our elections for years, even though their justification seems to change every election cycle," he wrote. "After losing the White House in 2016, they said the takeover was necessary because our democracy was fundamentally broken.

"Now that they’ve won the White House, their story has flipped: Our democracy is in perfect shape, except when Republican-controlled states dare to pass mainstream voting laws."

In that piece, when differentiating between voters, McConnell wrote about Black and white voter turnout, not African American and American.

USA Today reporters Savannah Behrmann and Ledyard King contributed to this story. Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com .

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated when McConnell made his comment. He was speaking prior to Wednesday night's action on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mitch McConnell says Black people vote just as much as 'Americans'

Comments / 101

Ronald Barnes-Bey
1d ago

Well now we should finally understand just how people in congress and in the senate view us as a people. don't act like your shocked by the language he used because he was speaking fro. the heart. let me explain to you the real problem. First of all let's think about how long that Mitch been in politics ? now look at his age ?? you see at his age he will begin to decline , and one of the first thing to go is your memory ? he is starting to forget when it is safe to speak from his heart . he forgot that the news media was around.

Reply(4)
19
Carolina Cowboy
2d ago

Voting Statistics are kept based on Race, Gender, Age, and other indices so I think everyone that has a brain knows what he is saying! Race Baiters can think and say whatever they want because that is what they do.

Reply
11
Flor Acevedo
1d ago

if black people are not American then white people ain't American they are European not from this side of the world.

Reply(1)
10
