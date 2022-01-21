ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Last of Us Part 2 Player Discovers Incredible Detail Over a Year Later

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 is a game of incredible detail. Say what you want about its story, its characters, and its gameplay, but there's absolutely no denying the game is brimming with detail that brings the game's world and everything in it to life. That...

comicbook.com

The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Last of Us Part 2 Director's Cut Reportedly in the Works

The Last of Us Part II Director's Cut is reportedly in the works at Naughty Dog and PlayStation. Over the past year, Sony has been bringing back a number of popular titles from the PlayStation 4 era with new PlayStation 5 versions that include new content. Some of these titles have included Death Stranding Director's Cut and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut. While Sony has yet to announce another port of this type coming any time soon, it sounds like The Last of Us Part II could be the next first-party game to get this same treatment.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

The Last Worker is a first person adventure readying up for dispatch later this year

Wired Productions and Wolf & Wood have announced The Last Worker, a first person narrative adventure set for release on PC and consoles later this year. The game puts you in the shoes of a worker at the Jüngle Fulfilment Centre. It’s a giant warehouse that’s clearly a nod to mega-shop Amazon, with you as the person who usually scours the place to get people’s orders. While CEO Josef Jüngle is happy to show us around in the game’s debut video, it’s clear there’s more than meets the eye, and presumably we’ll find out more in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#The Last Of Us#The Detail#Ps
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Players Unhappy With Today's Update

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released, today, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's not a very major update, yet it has some COD fans expressing their frustration over on Twitter. In addition to a few bug fixes that are neither here nor there, the update has tweaked the Katana with mostly buffs. For some, this is great news, but others aren't impressed.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

The Last of Us Part 3: Story rumors, Naughty Dog leaks & more

With The Last of Us Part II now firmly in the rear-view mirror, fans are turning their attention to a potential third installment in the immensely successful dystopian series. Here, we’re rounding up leaks, rumors, and more regarding The Last of Us Part 3. The Last of Us Part...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

The Last Worker revealed for PC and consoles, coming later this year

The Last Worker has been revealed by Wired Productions, Oiffy, and Wolf & Wood, with the game heading to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and Meta Quest 2 later this year. The game places you in the shoes of an employee in the fictional online retailer Jungle, who works in the fulfilment centre JC1. The centre is 650 million square miles big and occupies the same space as Manhattan, which in this world has submerged under the waves of the Atlantic.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Finally Getting Long-Awaited Feature Next Month

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 is set to release on February 14 via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's second season was originally supposed to go live on February 2, but it was recently delayed due to unforeseen problems. That said, when Season 2 does finally launch in a few weeks, it will do so alongside a long-awaited feature that players were unhappy wasn't in the game at launch, and then unhappy all over again when it wasn't added with Season 1. More specifically, Sledgehammer Games and Activision have confirmed that alongside Season 2, Ranked Play will finally be added to the game. The finer details of its implementation remain undisclosed, but we should learn more about exactly what this entails soon.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Rainbow Six Extraction’: Here’s the latest Game Pass and crossplay news, and how to play for free

Rainbow Six Siege has become one of the most popular tactical shooters in the competitive gaming space and it’s easy to see why. With its intense five-versus-five firefights and elaborate maps, Ubisoft Montreal’s 2015 release found new life in the e-sports realm and became something of a sleeper hit.That’s why when Rainbow Six Extraction was announced in June 2019 with the working title “Quarantine” (it’s not hard to guess why they might have changed that), it was seen as a step in a different direction. Rather than focus on the competitive aspects of Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-operative...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Award-Nominated Console Exclusive to PlayStation & Nintendo Next Week

Xbox is losing an award-nominated console exclusive game to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch next week, or more specifically, in four days on January 25. In 2021, Xbox released two huge console exclusive games in the form of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. While this pair of games are the 2021 Xbox console exclusives everyone knows about, they weren't the only console exclusives for the brand last year. In 2021, The Artful Escape was released via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and now it's finally coming to the aforementioned PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2022 Reportedly Releasing Early

According to a wide range of rumors from reliable Call of Duty sources, Call of Duty 2022 is going to be a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a reboot of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The expectation is that the game will be out this November, like the past two COD games, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the latest rumor about the game suggests this expectation is wrong. Apparently, the game is going to follow in the footsteps of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and release earlier in October. When exactly in October, the rumors don't say, but word is the decision to pass on the usual November release window is due to the dip in sales Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experienced the last two years releasing in this window.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update Has Bad News for Shotgun Users

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series consoles alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. Most notably, the update has nerfed shotguns. That said, it's not limited to this, there are other weapon changes and fixes, plus adjustments to perks and killstreaks. Further, while the update is almost exclusively focused on multiplayer, there is something for Zombies players as well.
VIDEO GAMES

