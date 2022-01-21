ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Florida Association of Counties visits Leon County landmarks

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
County Commissioners across the state seeing first hand what Leon County is doing right.

The Florida Association of Counties toured areas like Cascades Park Thursday morning as part of the associations "Innovation Days" that shows off different ways county governments have improved their areas.

Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier says the day allows county officials to learn different ways to be more innovative for the people they serve.

"This is a really special program that FAC offers for our members. We host an innovation day at different places across the state, so commissioners from all counties can really get a sense of what we're doing, some of the very unique things that each county is doing," said Dozier.

The Florida Association of Counties also visited Domi Station, Gaines Street, Innovation Park, and Apalachee Regional Park.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

