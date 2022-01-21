ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Poll: 80% Of New York City, Long Island Residents Believe Government Is Failing When It Comes To COVID-19 Testing

By Jennifer McLogan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgTAa_0drSU2WG00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New polling by a Long Island hospital found 80% of residents in our area say the government is failing when it comes to COVID-19 testing and more needs to be done.

It also found the majority of people approve of mask mandates .

“How do you feel about the mask mandate?” CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan asked one person.

“I’m OK with it, man, because it keeps people safe,” he said.

A clear majority of Long Island and New York City residents agree.

According to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital’s “Truth in Medicine” poll, 65% feel masks should be mandated in schools, theaters, private businesses, courthouses and places of worship.

“We wear masks. We do what we are supposed to do, we’ll be alright,” one person said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Mask requirements have sparked controversies on Long Island.

Nassau County’s newly elected county executive signed an executive order allowing school districts the right to opt out . Gov. Kathy Hochul called that directive illegal and dangerous.

Still, 80% of those questioned say the government is failing in COVID-19 testing and needs to do more.

“The government is not doing anything good because they’re letting people go back after five days,” one woman said

The poll also found that most want new antiviral treatments provided to all patients with COVID-19 and 63% believe the pandemic will last at least another year.

“It’s absolutely terrible. I don’t think it’s going to end anytime soon,” one woman said

“COVID won’t go away. We’ll just have to learn to live with it, and we will be able to manage it the way we do other diseases like the flu,” Mount Sinai South Nassau President Dr. Adhi Sharma said.

While the pandemic continues, routine check-ups are lagging. Forty-three percent of those surveyed said they have put off annual physicals, dental or eye exams, mammograms or blood pressure screenings.

COVID VACCINE

Although cases are beginning to plateau in our region, hospitals have been hit like a tidal wave.

Unlike last winter and in spring of 2020, this time, all patients had access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but almost 100% in our ICUs refused the shot.

“The variant Omicron can kill you. People who are unvaccinated and never had COVID are at the greatest risk,” said Dr. Aaron Glatt, Mount Sinai South Nassau’s chair of medicine and chief of infectious diseases.

He says the way out of this pandemic is still vaccinations and booster shots.

To see more results from the hospital’s poll, click here .

Related
CBS New York

COVID Vaccine Mega Site Opens In Passaic County

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new COVID vaccine mega site opened Saturday in Passaic County, New Jersey. The National Guard, state police, the department of health and St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center collaborated to give residents a faster option to get their vaccines or booster shots. Sixteen-year-old Sophia Ascenzo, of Wanaque, was among the first in line at the new site, located in what used to be a Macy’s department store at the Preakness Shopping Center on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne. She tells CBS2’s Dave Carlin she contracted what she calls a moderate case of COVID before vaccines were recommended for teens. When...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

New York’s COVID Rate Lowest Since December; CDC Report Suggests Omicron Was Here Earlier Than First Thought

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s promising news from Gov. Kathy Hochul in the battle against COVID. After a steep wave thanks to the Omicron variant, cases in New York state are falling as fast as they went up. Hochul says it’s an encouraging trend. Friday, there are just more than 28,000 new cases statewide. That has plummeted from 90,000 two weeks ago. Watch Gov. Hochul’s Friday COVID Update The state’s positivity rate also dropped below 10% for the first time since Dec. 20. “We have been waiting for this moment. We are finally trending the direction we want to go down, and that is downward,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tri-State Area’s Latest COVID Statistics Offer Signs Of Optimism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID statistics in the Tri-State Area are looking optimistic. New York state currently has an 11.49% positivity rate, down from 12.48% Tuesday. Just over 12,000 people are in the hospital with COVID. New Jersey’s positivity rate is 23.33%. In New Jersey, there were 5,204 hospitalizations. Most are confirmed to be COVID positive, but 52 patients’ diagnoses are under investigation. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘The Loss Of A Hero’: New York Mourns Death Of 22-Year-Old NYPD Officer Jason Rivera

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is mourning the death of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, who was shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem. Rivera’s partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, is fighting for his life at Harlem Hospital, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. Community members and elected officials gathered Saturday night outside the 32nd Precinct to pray. “Violence won’t divide us. It will unite us,” Mayor Eric Adams said. The mayor @NYCMayor speaks about the officers who were shot and joined many others to pray for those impacted. @CBSNewYork #nyc #officer @nypd pic.twitter.com/SzGqoYYKCu — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health
CBS New York

Residents Living In Multi-Family Homes Running Into Issues Getting Their Fed-Issued At-Home COVID Tests Through USPS

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The federal government’s plan to send rapid COVID-19 tests to homes through the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t appear to be working for everyone. Meagan Furman lives in a house in Beacon, New York, that is split into three different units and is occupied by 10 people. When she went to apply for free COVID tests through the USPS website it said the address was already used to claim the four tests per household that are offered. “I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is easy.’ You just put in your name and your address, submit, and then it kicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FDNY Reminds New Yorkers To Use Space Heaters Safely As Temperatures Dip

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As temperatures drop overnight Saturday, the FDNY is reminding everyone how to safely use space heaters at home. The warning comes in the wake of the deadly Bronx high-rise fire, which officials say was sparked by a space heater. It’s going to be a cold one tonight, New Yorkers! If you’re using a space heater to stay warm, be #FDNYSmart and plug your heater directly into the wall. See more tips at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY pic.twitter.com/0xStZkp3S7 — FDNY (@FDNY) January 22, 2022 Here are some tips: Don’t use extension cords. Plug the space heater directly into the wall. Keep it at least three feet away from bedding and other flammable materials. Turn off the space heater before leaving the room or going to sleep. .@NYCDHS’s Code Blue is in effect until tomorrow, Sunday, January 23 at 8:00 AM. If you see a homeless person outside in these frigid temperatures, please call us at 311. pic.twitter.com/4zM9FV6feA — New York City 311 (@nyc311) January 22, 2022 A Code Blue went into effect Saturday night. Temperatures in the city will feel like the teens early Sunday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Community Gathers In East Harlem To Remember Yao Pan Ma, Condemn Anti-Asian Hate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday at 125th Street and Third Avenue in East Harlem to remember Yao Pan Ma. Ma, 61, was brutally beaten at the site in April and died from his injuries on Dec. 31. Community leaders called for people to come together to address the problems that led to this tragedy. “If we better integrate and trust each other, we can work out a solution. Harlem can be an example for us,” said Eva Chan, of Community Board 11. “We are all one, the AAPI community and the Black community, standing together against hate,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Jarrod Powell was charged with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime. Some have called for the charges to be upgraded since Ma’s death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 Dozen Members Of Military Begin Serving As Pandemic Reinforcements At Newark’s University Hospital

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — University Hospital hosted a welcome ceremony Thursday for 25 military medical support team members who will serve as temporary reinforcements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The members from the Department of Defense were greeted with applause, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported. READ MORE: Biden Sending Military Support To Newark, Coney Island, North Central Bronx Hospitals To Shore Up Staffing Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital, said there was a wave of emotions as the military clinicians walked in to help. “It was a combination of gratitude and patriotism. These folks are coming at the exact right time,” Elnahal said. COVID VACCINE New...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Concerned New Jersey Parents Call For Remote Learning Option Amid COVID Surge

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — COVID cases are dropping in New Jersey and New York, but despite the trend, some parents are still worried. As most children went back to school in person Tuesday, there were some parents in New Jersey who kept their kids home out of fear. “No one should have to make decisions like that,” Jersey City mom Sabila Khan told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. Khan lost her father to COVID and can’t let go of the feeling that having a remote option is safer right now. It’s a concern growing for other parents as Omicron cases remain a problem. COVID VACCINE New York...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

FTA Upgrades Gateway Tunnel Project Rating For Federal Grants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal regulators have announced a key approval for the Gateway Project. The Federal Transit Administration said it upgraded the Hudson River tunnel project’s rating to “medium-high,” making it eligible to receive billions of dollars in federal grants. The move comes after years of lowering ratings during the Trump administration, which clashed with New York and New Jersey over how much money the states had committed to pay to build the tunnel. The Gateway Project would build two new rail tunnels under the Hudson River and improve the existing one.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

As NYC, Teachers Union Discuss Remote Option, Mayor Adams Reiterates ‘Our Schools Are Going To Remain Open’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City students returned to school Tuesday, as the city and teachers union continued to discuss a possible remote learning option. Mayor Eric Adams stressed in-person learning will continue no matter what. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, there was confusion Tuesday about guidance sent out last week. Some parents thought it meant more flexible remote learning options were coming, but the mayor continues to say schools are the safest place to be. The city said out of 25,000 recent tests only 1% were positive. “I don’t want anyone to get this mixed up. Our schools are going to remain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro Announces Retirement

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro is retiring. Nigro said he will retire effective Feb. 16. Nigro is the fourth longest serving FDNY commissioner, having served in that role since June 2014. He is one of only six people to have held every rank in the FDNY. Nigro followed in the footsteps of his father, a captain in the FDNY who served for 33 years. He joined the fire department as a firefighter in 1969. He started with Engine Company 21 in Manhattan and rose through the ranks, serving in East Harlem and eventually the Bronx as battalion chief of Battalion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Acacia Network Chief Medical Officer Offers Insight On COVID’s Impact In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID-19 cases are dropping across New York state, but the Omicron variant continues to impact communities in New York City. According to the city Department of Health, 81% of adults in the Bronx are fully vaccinated, compared to 84% of adults citywide. When it comes to children ages 5-17, the health department says 41% of children in the Bronx are fully vaccinated compared to 47% citywide. CBS2’s Dana Tyler spoke about the pandemic’s effect on the Bronx with Dr. David Collymore, chief medical officer of the Acacia Network, a nonprofit that provides medical care and housing programs for underserved communities.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul: State Police To Be Sent To New York City To Help NYPD Combat Gun Violence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to use the state police to stop the flow of guns into the city after Mayor Eric Adams begged for help in stopping the pandemic of gun violence that has marred his first three weeks in office. It was surveillance video of an 11-month-old caught in the crossfire of a Bronx gun battle that caused Adams to admit he can’t do it alone, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. “We need help. We need help from Albany,” Adams said. Since he took the oath of office 20 days ago, Adams has been whipsawed by gun...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx Mother Of 2 Says Lack Of Heat In Building Is Forcing Family To Sleep In Car

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A working mom with two children says the city is literally leaving them out in the cold. She says her Bronx building hasn’t had heat for more than a week, so they’re sleeping in their car. Eileen Hernandez says for the past week, it’s been colder in her two-bedroom apartment than it is outside. She says last Monday, firefighters shut off water and gas because of a large pipe leak at the building on East 214th Street near Bronxwood Avenue in the Williamsbridge section. “We had our coats on, hats, gloves. The three electric heaters. A lot of clothes on...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Narcotics Detective Wounded In Shooting On Staten Island Hailed As Hero For Protecting Fellow Officers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD detective was shot while executing a search warrant Thursday on Staten Island. According to police, a shootout between the detective and a suspect happened in a home on Rockne Street in the New Springville section of the borough at around 6 a.m. The wounded officer, identified as Dominick Libretti, was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition. “Based on a long-term investigation, Staten Island narcotics officers conducted a warrant this morning at 82 Rockne St. After entering that location, they made their way up a flight of stairs where the perpetrator fired numerous shots at...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Paterson Hosting Blood Drives Amid National Shortage

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The city of Paterson is stepping up to help with the country’s worst blood shortage in over a decade. Paterson city officials, the Red Cross and local hospitals are hosting blood drives to help fill the reserves of the local supply. The American Red Cross has called it a national crisis. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh is encouraging people to donate. “We are doing our part in Paterson by hosting this blood drive, and I’m really encouraged that there are so many people that have signed up. So much so that we will have a second blood drive on February 3rd to meet the demand and provide the supply to these hospitals that are suffering,” he said. The mayor was one of many people who showed up to donate Friday.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Vets4Warriors Offers Peer-To-Peer Assistance To Veterans Coping With Isolation, Anxiety, And Other Struggles

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The pandemic has negatively impacted the mental health of many, including veterans. Isolation, anxiety and other struggles have been intensified. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, help is just a phone call away. Vets4Warriors is described as “a leading 24/7 peer support and resource connection network for any service member, veteran, family member or caregiver.” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark Graham says the call volume to the national Vets4Warriors helpline, based in New Jersey, has increased by 18% since the start of the pandemic. “We have Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps veterans. We have male and female veterans,” Graham said....
CBS New York

Brooklyn Pet Owners Concerned By Multiple Dog Deaths Possibly Linked To Popular Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dog owners in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, are growing more concerned after at least three dogs died after visiting a popular dog run. Now, the city health department is investigating. When a French bulldog named Oreo was near death at an animal hospital, Dakarrie Garcia was there. “He was dwindling and fading out very fast,” he told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. The dog belonged to his college-aged female cousin. Oreo was brought in dizzy and vomiting with skin and eyes that looked yellow. He died Tuesday. “I had to step out for that. It was too much for me,” Garcia said. The results of lab tests...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Taking First Paycheck In Cryptocurrency

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday is payday for Mayor Eric Adams, and he’s taking his first paycheck in cryptocurrency. Honoring a campaign pledge, the mayor says he will use the Coinbase exchange to have his paycheck converted into cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin. In November, Adams said he would take his first three paychecks in cryptocurrency. In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021 Adams says he wants New York to become the global center for cryptocurrency and other financial innovations. Editor’s note: This story was first published Jan. 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
