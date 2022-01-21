ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Beavers offer lessons about managing water in a changing climate, whether the challenge is drought or floods

By Christine E. Hatch, Professor of Geosciences, UMass Amherst
GoDanRiver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no accident that both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology claim the beaver (Castor canadensis) as their mascots. Renowned engineers, beavers seem able to dam any stream, building structures with logs and mud that can flood large areas. As climate change causes...

godanriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

5 ways climate change increases the threat of tsunamis, from collapsing ice shelves to sea level rise

The enormous eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, triggered a tsunami that reached countries all around the Pacific rim, even causing a disastrous oil spill along 21 beaches in Peru. In Tonga, waves about 2 metres high were recorded before the sea level gauge failed, and waves of up to 15m hit the west coasts of Tongatapu Islands, ‘Eua, and Ha’apai Islands. Volcanic activity could continue for weeks or months, but it’s hard to predict if or when there’ll be another such powerful eruption. Most tsunamis are caused by earthquakes, but a significant percentage (about 15%) are...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Offshore wind farms could help capture carbon from air and store it long-term, saving money – a geophysicist explains how

Off the Massachusetts and New York coasts, developers are preparing to build the United States’ first federally approved utility-scale offshore wind farms – 74 turbines in all that could power 470,000 homes. More than a dozen other offshore wind projects are awaiting approval along the Eastern Seaboard. By 2030, the Biden administration’s goal is to have 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy flowing, enough to power more than 10 million homes. Replacing fossil fuel-based energy with clean energy like wind power is essential to holding off the worsening effects of climate change. But that transition isn’t happening fast enough to stop...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Beavers#Water Management#Climate Change#Surface Water
TheConversationCanada

When two ecosystems collided, ichthyosaurs re-evolved the ability to consume large prey

The land contact between North and South America has long been a fountain of research. The Isthmus of Panama — the narrow strip of land between the two continents — fully emerged about 3.5 million years ago. It allowed contact between terrestrial North and South American mammals, and resulted in wide-scale invasions of placental mammals into South America and the ultimate extinction of most southern marsupials. In the late Jurassic, 150 million years ago, Earth was emerging from a relatively cool period, the supercontinent Pangea was breaking up, and a spike in extinction intensity rippled across the ecosystems. During the...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Aviation Week

Canada Unveils EO Sat Plan To Boost Industry, Manage Climate Change

Canada on Jan. 20 unveiled a strategy for satellite-based Earth observation to boost its industry’s market share and academic prowess. Officials also announced that 21 organizations will receive $8 million to work on applications, many likely related to climate change and its effects, using data... Subscription Required. Canada Unveils...
ECONOMY
National Audubon Society

Race against Climate Change and Water Stress in Colorado

Water Priorities for 2022 Legislative Session. Colorado lawmakers kicked off the 2022 legislative session earlier this month with many competing priorities. To support the Colorado we love, water must rise towards the top for lawmakers. Water supports the lives of every Coloradan and the environment. Fortunately, in response to climate change-instigated water stress and impacts, legislators will bring several bills to the floor which will affect water and watersheds during the busy 120-day legislative session. To support Colorado’s birds, habitat and communities here’s what you need to know:
COLORADO STATE
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘Stretched to a breaking point’: UN report outlines sustainable farming roadmap to address climate change and environmental challenges

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Almost 10% of the 8 billion people on earth are already undernourished with 3 billion lacking healthy diets, and the...
AGRICULTURE
thecordovatimes.com

NOAA researcher: Goal is to offer seafood harvesters more resilience to climate change

Social scientist Marysia Szymkowiak’s research focus with Gulf of Alaska seafood harvesters is a lot of talk: telephone interviews and virtual workshops to learn how they feel their coastal communities can best adapt to climate change. “I talk to fishermen about them becoming ambassadors of information,” she said. “About...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Some endangered species can no longer survive in the wild. So should we alter their genes?

Around the world, populations of many beloved species are declining at increasing rates. According to one grim projection, as many as 40% of the world’s species may be extinct by 2050. Alarmingly, many of these declines are caused by threats for which few solutions exist. Numerous species now depend on conservation breeding programs for their survival. But these programs typically do not encourage species to adapt and survive in the wild alongside intractable threats such as climate change and disease. This means some species can no longer exist in the wild, which causes major downstream effects on the ecosystem. Consider, for example,...
ANIMALS
Plumas County News

Where I Stand: Mega-floods & other disasters — a sequel to “Extreme Climate Change Disasters Events- Do the Math”

In my recent Opinion commentary it was revealed that extreme climate change disaster events have arrived in Plumas County in the form of wildfires which have been repeated, can be analyzed, and can be mathematically documented as accelerating geometrically. This is basic, hardcore science. It is therefore reasonable that other forms of mega-disaster events could also hit northern California and Plumas County in the near future: flooding, more wildfire, seismic activity, and/or wind events.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Brookings Institution

Addressing Africa’s dual challenges: Climate change and electricity access

As leaders agreed late last year at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, if the world fails to come together to mitigate the impending impacts of climate change, Africa will grapple with drought, rising sea levels, potential conflicts over water access, and increasingly frequent severe weather events, among other possible natural disasters.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Diagnosing challenges and setting priorities for sustainable water resource management under climate change

Managing transboundary river basins requires balancing tradeoffs of sustainable water use and coping with climate uncertainty. We demonstrate an integrated approach to exploring these issues through the lens of a social-ecological system, combining remote and in-situ earth observations, hydrologic and climate models, and social surveys. Specifically, we examine how climate change and dam development could impact the Se Kong, Se San and Sre Pok rivers in the Mekong region. We find that climate change will lead to increased precipitation, necessitating a shift in dam operations, from maintaining low flows to reducing flood hazards. We also find that existing water governance systems in Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia are ill-prepared to address the problem. We conclude that the solution space for addressing these complex issues will be highly constrained unless major deficiencies in transboundary water governance, strategic planning, financial capacity, information sharing, and law enforcement are remedied in the next decades.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy