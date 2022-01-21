‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE : Marc Menchaca ( Ozark , The Outsider ) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards ’ New Regency film, True Love , which has entered production in Thailand.

He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first .)

The latest film written and directed by Edwards ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , Godzilla ) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently undisclosed.

Edwards is producing the pic with his Rogue One collaborator Kiri Hart and New Regency, which has provided the film’s financing.

Menchaca is perhaps best known for his scene-stealing turns as Jack Hoskins in HBO’s hit series The Outsider , and as Russ Langmore in the Emmy Award-winning Netflix drama series Ozark . The actor most recently wrapped production on the Netflix feature No One Gets Out Alive , and the action-thriller Gypsy Moon alongside Lena Headey and Sam Worthington. He made a recent appearance on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and will soon be featured in its upcoming series The White House Plumbers , as well as an upcoming episode of Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan . Additional television credits include Black Mirror , Homeland , MacGyver , Blue Bloods , Chicago P.D. , Sleepy Hollow , The Blacklist , Law & Order: SVU, CSI and Law & Order: Criminal Intent .

Menchaca is represented by APA, TMT Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.