HB 249 (Davis) expands the eligibility criteria for counties applying for Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant (VATI) funds. Specifically, the bill directs the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to align the eligibility criteria with the same found in the U.S. Treasury’s Final Rule regarding the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. VACo supports this change as it will significantly increase the availability of state funds, that can be matched with federal and local dollars, to build broadband infrastructure at bandwidths and speeds capable of supporting reliable use.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO