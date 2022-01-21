ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

River Cats one of 11 Triple-A teams to get robot umpires in 2022

By Associated Press, Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZMrs_0drSSZX000

NEW YORK (AP/KTXL) — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season.

Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues.

MLB’s website posted a hiring notice seeking seasonal employees to operate the Automated Ball and Strike (ABS) system and Sacramento is one of the markets that’s being actively recruited for the position. The River Cats are one of 11 Triple-A teams that’s hiring for the position, which is officially listed as ABS Tech on MLB’s website.

Sign up for FOX40’s Daily Newsletter

MLB said it is also recruiting employees to operate the system for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Skeeters and Tacoma Rainiers.

The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game in July 2019 and experimented with ABS during the second half of that season. It also was used in the Arizona Fall League for top prospects in 2019 , drawing complaints of its calls on breaking balls.

There were no minor leagues in 2020 due to the pandemic, and robot umps were used last season in eight of nine ballparks at the Low-A Southeast League .

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association agreed in its labor contract that started in 2020 to cooperate and assist if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level.

“It’s hard to handicap if, when or how it might be employed at the major league level, because it is a pretty substantial difference from the way the game is called today,” Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer, said last March.

MLB said the robot umpires will be used at some spring training ballparks in Florida, remain at Low A Southeast and could be used at non-MLB venues.

As for other seasonal positions with the River Cats, the team is holding a job fair at Sutter Health Park on Jan. 29. The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m and all attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the event, according to the team’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

FOX40 becomes exclusive home for Sac Republic FC games

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40 and Sacramento Republic FC are partnering to expand soccer coverage in the Sacramento region and give fans access to every match for the first time in the club’s history.  Beginning with the 2022 season, FOX40 will become the official broadcast partner of Republic FC, also serving as the home of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#League System#Atlantic League#Ap#Major League Baseball#Triple A#Abs Tech#Daily Newsletter Mlb#Oklahoma City Dodgers#Reno Aces#Round Rock Express#Salt Lake Bees#Tacoma Rainiers#American#The Arizona Fall League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Signing Mike Napoli was a winning move for the Red Sox

On this date in 2003, the Red Sox made one of the best free-agent signings of all time. The story of David Ortiz’s Red Sox career is well-known and often recounted. So let’s fast-forward to this date eight years ago when the Red Sox added another pretty good first baseman/designated hitter: Mike Napoli put pen to paper and officially signed a one-year deal worth $5 million guaranteed. The deal was notable because the two sides had previously agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract that fell apart because of concern over the health of Napoli’s hip.
MLB
FOX40

FOX40

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy