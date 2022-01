Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall insists Leicester can use their late collapse against Tottenham as inspiration.The midfielder admits morale was low after they conceded two quickfire Steven Bergwijn goals in stoppage time to lose 3-2 on Wednesday.The Foxes next host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and are aiming to reduce the 10-point gap to the top seven.Defeat by Spurs hit their hopes of mounting a European challenge but Dewsbury-Hall believes they can use it to their advantage.He told the club’s official website: “I’ve never experienced anything like that but, of course, hopefully I won’t experience anything like that again. That’s football,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO