ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Busy king cake season, but supply chain for ingredients could cause hurdles at bakeries

By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FQ1g_0drSRBYb00

METAIRIE (WGNO)— Local bakeries are having problems getting the supplies they need to keep up with the high demand of king cakes this carnival season.

A lot of ingredients go into making your favorite, delicious king cake, but what happens when the ingredient supply is low?

“We’re making everything from scratch so we just have to keep up with everything,” Tony Louga, General Manager at Gambino’s Bakery said.

Over at Gambino’s Bakery they are making sure they need to have enough sugar, yeast, and enough flour in stock.

“The white yeast has been the toughest to keep up with,” he said.

With a supply shortage, this could affect king cake season.

“It has been a challenge, but we have stepped it up a lot,” Louga said.

They’ve stepped it up by ordering as much as they can from their suppliers.

“We are doubling up on everything right now. We rented out a POD storage just to keep up everything,” Louga said.

He said at the bakery they bake about 350 king cakes a day and they don’t want to run out of key ingredients, yet they are expecting more shortages.

“Icing and sugar, that will be tough to get ahold of,” he said.

With last year not being a normal Mardi Gras this year everyone wants to fufill their king cake fix in a big way.

“I know so far we are up 15-20 percent in our sales. They might come in for one cake, but leave with three cakes,” he said.

Despite challenges, everyone knows it wouldn’t feel like Carnival season without king cakes.

“Our employees are incredible and their doing the best to keep everything going. It just takes a second, but we’re getting into the groove,” Louga said.

Bakers say in addition to baking king cakes they still have their other baking commitments like wedding cakes and birthday cakes, which also use key ingredients.

For more information on Gambino’s Bakery, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGNO

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WGNO

Online cooking classes are hot this time of year. Here are the best ones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With new post-holiday cooking toys and the pandemic still keeping people at home, you might be looking for ways to improve your cooking game. Many people also own state-of-the-art appliances but never use them to their fullest potential. An online cooking class can help you […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Industry
Metairie, LA
Food & Drinks
Metairie, LA
Business
Metairie, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Bakeries#King Cake#Food Drink#Gambino S Bakery#Mardi Gras
WGNO

Louisiana dog plays with the big canines in Puppy Bowl XVIII

BENTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Meet Birch! This pint-size puppy is participating in Puppy Bowl XVIII. At 4 pounds and 11 weeks old, Birch was the smallest dog on the show. Birch came from Ninna’s Road to Rescue – Benton, Louisiana. The rescue describes Birch this way, “He loves to play hard, but equally loves a […]
BENTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGNO

WGNO

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy