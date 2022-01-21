County meets demand by opening new testing site

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As omicron cases surge, the county is now working to meet demand by creating new testing sites.

The newest site is located at the Palomar YMCA in Escondido.

"We know that our community has been in lines and waiting in lines, and we are just trying to meet their needs," shares Ryan Clabo, the Chief of the County's Medical Services Division.

This site will bring roughly an additional 5,000 PCR tests to the public each week. However, the county hopes it lessens burdens at some of the other sites , as well as our hospitals may be facing.

"With omicron, it's been so unique because we have had staffing shortages like everyone else has like hospitals and everywhere because our folks were getting infected also. And it's one of those things that it's a ripple effect," explains Clabo. "A lot of staff are able to come back now, so we are increasing the capacities to meet that demand."

And if the lines are too long at a specific site, or it is inaccessible, the county is also encouraging individuals to visit local clinics.

"Here it's a lot slower, calmer, and more people," explains Medical Assistant at Perlman Clinic, Jocelyn Salas.

The location in Del Mar sees about 40 patients. Those looking to get tested have to drive up and can get either a rapid or PCR test. While you do need insurance, doctors here say that the plus is you will get what you need immediately.

"I get a lot of people who come here and say I need it for travel or my kid needs to go to school, or they are just sick and they need that information right away. Here at Perlman you are going to get that information right away and be as accurate as it can be, versus going somewhere where it's swamped," shares Salas.

The County says that while we are seeing record-breaking numbers and the highest amount of testing than ever before, they hope that providing more options is the key.