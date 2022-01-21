CSULB to return to Angel Stadium for this year’s in-person commencement ceremonies

Cal State Long Beach officials announced Thursday, Jan. 20 that the university’s graduation ceremony this spring will return to Angel Stadium of Anaheim for the class of 2021 and 2022.

Each college will hold its own two-hour ceremony, starting with the College of Engineering on May 16, at 9 a.m. The schedule for the three-day event is as follows:

College of Engineering – May 16, 9 a.m.

College of Education – May 16, 1 p.m.

College of Liberal Arts – May 16, 5 p.m.

College of the Arts – May 17, 9 a.m.

College of Natural Sciences & Mathematics – May 17, 1 p.m.

College of Business – May 17, 5 p.m.

College of Health & Human Services – May 18, 9 a.m.

Last year, CSULB officials opted to hold graduation for the class of 2020 and 2021 at Angel Stadium to safely accommodate several hundred students at a time in keeping with state health guidelines.

School officials said last year’s decision was made after a recent school-wide survey revealed that by a six-to-one margin, students preferred to have their graduation ceremony in-person.

However, students that year were faced with the task of choosing who they wanted invite to their graduation as CSULB officials gave them a total of two tickets: one for the graduate and one for who they chose to invite, the Daily 49er reported . Students were also given two parking passes for the event.

CSULB officials later gave students an extra ticket, for a total of three, prompting some students to look to social media to acquire more graduation tickets for family and friends.

This year, students that apply for graduation will not require a ticket to attend the event and will instead use a “grad pass” to gain access. Graduates will also receive a minimum of 15 tickets for guests and parking will be free, according to the CSULB website.

More information on tickets and distribution will be available in May, school officials said.

Students who wish to have their names added to the Graduate Recognition Program must apply for graduation by March 1.

The “popular” Graduate Recognition Stages, where students can create a personalized slide and quote that appears as they hear their name announced and walk the “mini” stage, will be located in the stadium’s parking lot.

The ceremony will also be available through a livestream on the commencement website .

For more information, visit CSULB’s graduation ceremony page.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with more information from Cal State Long Beach.

The post CSULB to return to Angel Stadium for this year’s in-person commencement ceremonies appeared first on Long Beach Post .