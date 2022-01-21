ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Union plans to present counter to MLB on Monday

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqunK_0drSQzDM00

The MLBPA will present its counteroffer to Major League Baseball when the sides resume talks on Monday, ESPN reported Thursday.

MLB and the MLBPA met last Thursday for the first time since negotiations toward a new Collective Bargaining Agreement broke off Dec. 1 with the union flatly rejecting the proposal. Players were locked out the next day.

Players are expected to address three major issues that the league failed to last week — free agency, the Competitive Balance Tax and revenue sharing.

This is the first baseball work stoppage since a strike that began on Aug. 12, 1994. It led to the cancellation of the 1994 World Series and didn’t end until April 2, 1995.

Since then, the sides had hammered out five collective bargaining agreements without any shutdowns.

Among the reported sticking points for a new CBA is the MLBPA’s desire for free agency after five major league seasons for players 29 1/2 years old or older. The longstanding policy has been for players to need six years of service time to reach free agency.

The players also want to reach arbitration eligibility sooner than the current three-year standard. Another push from the union is to increase the salary threshold at which teams must pay a luxury tax.

Spring training is scheduled to start Feb. 16. Opening Day is scheduled for March 31.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
The Spun

Former Yankees Pitcher Sentenced To 40-60 Years In Prison

Former MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre is reportedly facing decades in prison after being convicted or murdering the daughter of his former partner. Mitre, who pitched for four teams in the majors from 2003-11, was convicted of the murder of 1-year-old Ines in 2020, according to Mexican journalist Beatriz Pereyra. As...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlbpa#Major League Baseball#Espn#Cba#Triple A#Rays
The Spun

DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

A little over two weeks ago, the Milwaukee Bucks waived center DeMarcus Cousins. On Friday morning, the former All-Star found a new home in the NBA. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski just reported that Cousins is signing a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets. “Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins will sign...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

4 Mistakes the Phillies have already made this offseason

What mistakes have the Philadelphia Phillies already made this offseason?. The Philadelphia Phillies were having quite a quiet offseason before the MLB lockout began on December 2. Unlike their NL East rival New York Mets, the Phillies were not throwing around hundreds of millions on big-name free agents, nor had...
NFL
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Shoots Down Joey Gallo Trade Proposal

Former general manager Jim Bowden evaluated some trade proposals in a piece this week at The Athletic, a list of hypothetical deals pitched by fans that included the Yankees two different times. The first proposal—sending Matt Olson from Oakland to the Bronx for a package of prospects—had some promise. The...
MLB
snntv.com

MLB nixes Rays' Sister City plan

ST. PETERSBURG (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Rays announced that Major League Baseball’s Executive Council has rejected the Rays innovative Sister City plan. The Rays received preliminary approval from Major League Baseball in 2019 to pursue the plan that would have featured the team sharing its home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal in new open-air ballparks in each market.
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox sign former Angels, Jays pitcher to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox have signed right-handed relief pitcher Taylor Cole to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to spring training. What to know about the Boston Red Sox signing Taylor Cole to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. Taylor Cole, 32, has not...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

37K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy