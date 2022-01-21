Triangle hospitals face COVID and weather challenges

If you want to get a COVID-19 test in person, Friday could be your last chance before the winter storm and the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend. You can request an at-home COVID-19 test kit on the Wake County website or request an appointment at one of the county's five testing sites, although all appear to be booked for Friday. Test kits are also in supply at some drugstores, although demand is high.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO