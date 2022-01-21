Triangle hospitals face COVID and weather challenges

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many Portland restaurants are struggling to keep doors open during the current wave of COVID-19 cases. Some are now making the decision to temporarily close for weeks at a time. After several team members tested positive, Mother's Bistro decided to close its doors downtown on January...
Fewer people in the United States are being admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus than a week ago, suggesting that the record-breaking surge in hospitalizations driven by the omicron variant could soon decline, following recent case trends. But the country remains far from the end of the omicron wave, and in many areas it could be weeks before the strain on hospitals subsides.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle hospitals are preparing for the possibility of severe weather this weekend, as they already face record-high patient numbers and staff shortages stemming from the pandemic. "It's an annual process of preparedness, where we are looking and evaluating how that weather will impact us, making sure...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state Department of Transportation plans to start pre-treating roads Thursday morning in preparation for winter weather forecast this weekend. Crews will be treating Triangle roads beginning after Thursday morning rush hour, the state said Wednesday. This involves dumping 70,000 gallons of salt brine on...
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, two groups who have seen its effects first hand are first responders and hospital staff. Hospitals across the country continue to see the virus enter their doors in waves, and the Omicron variant has sent those numbers spiraling upward. “First responders thought they...
New federal inflation data shows consumer prices soared over the last year, affecting everything from gas to food. Inflation rose 7% since December 2020 — the fastest in nearly 40 years. Many shoppers are also noticing empty shelves at their grocery stores, due to severe weather and rising COVID-19 cases. Scott MacFarlane reports from Bethesda, Maryland.
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)- Eleanor Slater Hospital now faces a COVID-19 outbreak just after asymptomatic, COVID-positive health care staff reported to work last week because of a staffing shortage. The hospital is saying that the outbreak is unconnected to the asymptomatic workers who were at the facility for two days, following...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Even though the COVID-19 pandemic continues at a sustained, high level, it is still possible to try and live a kind of 'life as usual' but not if you have to go to the hospital. That's where you find a reality that cannot be ignored.
Medical facilities are taking a proactive approach to shuffle staff and meet the rising demand despite shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. The narrative around COVID-19 and the omicron variant continues to evolve as hospital beds fill up and workforces are hollowed out by the spread of the virus. Another hurdle...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s still unknown of the long-term effects of the Omicron surge towards healthcare are. But the short-term prognosis is bleak. COVID-19 cases are once again slamming rural medical facilities, leaving many with stretched resources for treating severely ill patients. People are becoming infected at staggering...
If you want to get a COVID-19 test in person, Friday could be your last chance before the winter storm and the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend. You can request an at-home COVID-19 test kit on the Wake County website or request an appointment at one of the county's five testing sites, although all appear to be booked for Friday. Test kits are also in supply at some drugstores, although demand is high.
Mercy Hospital Northwest sees staffing challenges amidst surge in omicron COVID-19 cases.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hospitals across the Triangle are delaying some previously-scheduled surgeries due to record numbers of COVID patients and hundreds of health care workers sick with the virus. As more and more COVID patients need hospital care, hundreds of health care workers across the Triangle are home...
BOISE, Idaho — With the current surge in coronavirus cases, Idaho hospitals are on a course to likely go back under crisis standards of care in the near future. Medical leaders from Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's say the chances of making the move to crisis standards of care are good if the COVID case surge fueled by the omicron variant continues at its current pace. Under crisis standards, it is possible that non-urgent or less-urgent care may not be provided in order to ensure timely response to the most severe life-or-death emergencies.
As Covid cases surge among students and staff, schools are being forced to shift gears once again. We’ll discuss the latest changes in in the face of staff shortages, testing, quarantines, contact tracing – and more remote learning.
Dr. Amanda Novack with Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to share the latest details on what health care workers are seeing on the ground at hospitals as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to take its toll.
