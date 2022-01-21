Hunter's heroics fall short in Cardinals' bid to take down top-ranked Cavaliers

Texas scored the first goal of the night, but they couldn't score the last as the visiting Stars fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 in overnight on Wednesday night. Texas earned a point in the loss, sitting at 1-1-1 on their road trip and 9-14-4-1 overall. They sit last place in the division, trailing 6th place Milwaukee but having an insane 14 games in hand over them.

