ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Who will regulate the regulators? Big Tech and their influence on government policy

By National Post
kingstonthisweek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon, Google and Facebook are just some of the corporate giants that have taken over the tech space. While it seems like technology has come to regulate people’s everyday lives, the question now being asked is who gets to regulate the tech industry?. Story continues below. This advertisement...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Daily

It’s time to rethink how we regulate Big Tech

After the Dot-Com bubble burst in 2000, many individuals feared that the technology sector was primed to lose its global reach following an astounding period of mania. From the ashes of the crash, however, rose companies like Amazon, Google, Twitter and Facebook, far stronger than their predecessors and hell-bent on achieving worldwide prominence. Unfortunately, in their rapid rise to power, these companies have generated an endless flow of criticism. Politicians across the aisle are irate over their monopolistic tendencies, inadequate protection of free speech and murky privacy policies. These concerns have led to several high-profile hearings and the introduction of legislation in Congress, all with the aim of significantly reducing Big Tech’s influence. While this combative approach is understandable, in order to maintain America’s competitive advantage in tech on an international scale, it’s critical that the government shifts its regulatory efforts from haphazard antitrust maneuvers to more constructive approaches that improve the overall health of the technology sector while allowing companies to preserve their core business models.
BUSINESS
bulletin-news.com

Spain Announces Regulations for Influencers Promoting Cryptocurrency

According to Reuters, Spain has established new restrictions for how social media influencers and others can promote digital assets. The Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) will compel persons and businesses to inform it at least 10 days before undertaking crypto asset campaigns starting next month. The prohibitions apply to influencers with more than 100,000 followers who are paid to promote cryptocurrencies, a practice that has sparked outrage and even legal action throughout the world.
MARKETS
Washington Times

Regulators set sights on tough new rules to stop Big Tech mergers

The Biden administration wants to arm its antitrust enforces with stricter rules to clamp down on Big Tech mergers, but the tough talk didn’t faze tech companies that are in the midst of an acquisition frenzy. The Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice said Tuesday that they planned...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
protocol.com

The real action for tech regulation is far from Washington, D.C.

Lawmakers are ready to change Big Tech — just not the ones in Washington, D.C. Congress continues to flail when it comes to regulating privacy, competition and more, but state and even some local governments have already jumped in to fill the void in recent years. Now they’ve got big plans for 2022 that could have national implications.
TECHNOLOGY
finance-commerce.com

Regulators to rewrite rules for big mergers

WASHINGTON — Top federal antitrust officials on Tuesday announced a review of how they approve mergers and acquisitions, in a broad effort to strengthen enforcement and clamp down on a surge of corporate consolidation, particularly in high tech. Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, and Jonathan Kanter,...
ECONOMY
Axios

While Big Tech zips, regulators slog

In the year it took the Federal Trade Commission to get a judge to green-light its antitrust suit against Facebook this week, Facebook has already changed its name and shifted its focus. Why it matters: Tech firms and Beltway regulators not only see issues differently but also operate on wildly...
BUSINESS
cryptocoin.news

UK Regulators Announce Better Regulation For Crypto Ads

The British finance ministry, in coordination with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is set to introduce clear regulations for crypto ads. UK to protect investors from “misleading statements”. It is estimated that about 2.3 million people in Britain now have exposure to at least one crypto asset. However, the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Tech Companies#Canadians#Mcmaster University
Washington Monthly

We the Regulators

Practicing progressive politics in 21st-century America can feel like being trapped in a vivid nightmare. You know that everything around you is wrong, you know you should be able to fix it or get out, but it’s impossible—not because of the nightmare’s antagonists but because of the bounded parameters of the dreamworld itself. Similarly, the dystopia that Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, and Milton Friedman built still controls not only our political destiny but also the very contours of how our brains process social and economic possibilities. We struggle to pass laws that would benefit the working class because we’re constrained by a fear of moral hazard. We strain to invest even in badly needed infrastructure, much less broader human comfort, without budget-balancing “pay-fors.” Property rights are held sacrosanct above human rights. Government action is viewed at best as a necessary evil in otherwise self-sustaining markets.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

US government stands up to Big Tech

Senate Judiciary Committee bravely approved anti-trust measures. The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved a bill that would bar tech giants like Amazon.com from giving preference to their own businesses on their websites, despite hefty lobbying from top executives like Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook. The biggest technology companies,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
cheddar.com

Big Tech Braces For A New Wave Of Regulations

New laws under consideration in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. could put some sharp limitations on Big Tech. Some of the limits would include how these companies can treat smaller competitors and even restrict their use of artificial intelligence, things like facial recognition. Co-founder and Executive Director at Accountable Tech, Nicole Gill, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Government ‘must be open with public’ about net zero strategy

Labour has questioned the “credibility” of the Government’s net zero strategy after it refused again to publish details of the flagship climate policy.The Business Department has turned down Freedom of Information (FOI) requests from the PA news agency and New Scientist magazine to release a spreadsheet which details how individual policies in the strategy will deliver the carbon cuts needed to meet legal climate targets.In a written question, Labour’s Darren Jones, chairman of the parliamentary Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee, called on the Government to reconsider the refusal.Transparency and trust will be key as we transition to a net...
POLITICS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Government to Regulate Crypto Advertising in New Crack Down

The UK government has announced plans to crack down on the advertising of cryptocurrency products to prevent consumers from being misled into purchases. The Treasury claimed that around 2.3 million people in the country now own some form of “cryptoasset,” but that understanding of these financial products is declining. That could lead to them being mis-sold to investors, it warned.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy