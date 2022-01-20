ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Area Roundup: Apple Valley's Keenan Eck named to MaxPreps.com All-State Team

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pd8Na_0drSOp2000

The accolades continue to roll in for Apple Valley’s Keenan Eck.

The defensive lineman earned a spot on the MaxPreps.com California All-State Team.

Eck led the nation with 20 sacks as Apple Valley’s defense collectively tallied 63 sacks.

Eck was a nightmare once past the line of scrimmage. Aside from the sacks, Eck was third on the team with eight tackles for a loss and second with 19 solo tackles.

He also caused five fumbles on the season.

Eck has been named to the All-Mojave River League team, the Daily Press’ All-Area team, along with several other publication’s teams, including the Los Angeles Times.

He was also recently named to the All-CIF-Southern Section’s Division 3 team, which has not been formally announced by the state‘s governing body for high school sports.

The 6-foot-3 edge rusher has recently seen an uptick in his college recruitment. He's received various offers from programs, most recently Chardon State University, which he announced Thursday on Twitter.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Victor Valley 65, Adelanto 62

At Victorville, the Saints were held to just eight points in the first quarter and fell just short of rallying from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Jackrabbits (9-5, 2-1 Desert Sky League) allowed 27 points in the fourth quarter but held on to beat Adelanto by three points after leading 49-35 after three quarters.

Jaylin Turner led the way for Victor Valley with 23 points, and Kesean Bazile added 14 points.

For Adelanto (16-4, 1-1 DSL), Kenyon Crittenden and Jaden Richards each scored 15 points.

Adelanto 8 15 10 27 —62

V. Valley 19 19 11 16 — 65

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Silverado 68, Barstow 54

At Victorville, the Hawks improved to 9-4 on the season with a victory over the Aztecs on Tuesday.

Belinda Rincon led the way for Silverado with 21 points, four assists, four steals, three rebounds, and a block; Stepheanie Udeze added 18 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and three steals; and Kyasia Green scored 11 points with five rebounds.

Barstow 14 14 10 16 — 54

Silverado 10 17 25 16 — 68

Hesperia Christian 42, Riverside Prep 25

At Hesperia, the Patriots improved to 5-1 in Cross Valley League action with a victory over the Silver Knights on Tuesday.

Kailey New led the way with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and six steals; Averie Nebel scored eight points with eight rebounds and nine steals, and Annette Gengler tallied seven points and 12 rebounds.

Hesperia Christian (12-5) travels to Excelsior on Friday.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Victor Valley 2, Adelanto 1

At Victorville, Edgar Ramos and Bryan Solis each scored a goal as the Jackrabbits topped the Saints on Tuesday.

Johnny Guzman assisted on Solis’ goal, and Carlos Portillo racked up four saves in goal.

Sultana 1, Hesperia 0

At Hesperia, the Sultans handed the Scorpions their first loss in Mojave River League action Wednesday afternoon.

Sultana closed the gap in the standings by half a game and bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Serrano last week.

“We had the better chances to score, however, that's the life of soccer,” Hesperia head coach Luis Luviano said. “Sultana played a tough game and they scored on a corner kick.”

The Sultans (8-5-4, 3-1-1 MRL) are back in action against Apple Valley on Friday, while Hesperia (10-4, 4-1 MRL) travels to Oak Hills.

Sultana and Hesperia face off on Feb. 2 to wrap up the season.

Oak Hills 1, Serrano 0

At Oak Hills, Javier Gonzalez’s penalty kick lifted the Bulldogs past the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (6-5-2, 3-2 MRL) are back in action against Hesperia, while Serrano (6-5-2, 3-2 MRL) travels to Burroughs.

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sinema after pro-filibuster vote

The Arizona Democratic Party executive board voted Saturday to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a rare rebuke from her own party that could complicate her political future. "While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán said in a statement.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Hills, CA
City
Barstow, CA
Apple Valley, CA
Football
City
Apple Valley, CA
City
Adelanto, CA
Local
California Football
Apple Valley, CA
Sports
City
Victorville, CA
City
Silverado, CA
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Maxpreps Com#College#American Football#The Daily Press#The Los Angeles Times#Division 3#Chardon State University#Twitter#Barstow 54#Hawks#Aztecs
CBS News

Tensions mount at Ukrainian border as Russia amps up military presence

Ukraine is bracing for a possible invasion from Russia, which continues to expand its military presence on Ukraine’s northern border. While talks between the U.S. and Russia have stalled, the U.S. vowed to respond “swiftly and severely” with sanctions should Russia launch an attack. Holly Williams reports.
MILITARY
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

2K+
Followers
273
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy