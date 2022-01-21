ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday, January 20 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
Ozarks First.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrigid weather has settled in across the area with Thursday going into the books as one of the coldest days so far this winter. Temperatures bottomed out in the single digits Thursday morning with wind chills hovering around 10° below zero. Temperatures during the afternoon only managed to climb into the...

www.ozarksfirst.com

