David Eugene Burns Jr. was born on October 28, 1950, to David E. Burns and Nina Loretta Burns in Butler, Missouri. He attended Butler Elementary and Butler High School. In 1969, David joined the United States Navy and served three tours of duty in Vietnam. He was awarded many medals for his honorable service. David served his country faithfully for thirty years at Sima, aboard the USS Peleliu. He was able to rise through the ranks and retired from active duty as a Master Chief. After he retired from the Navy, he successfully completed his second career for the Port of San Diego, where he was the Harbor Master.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO