What If Nothing Matters?

Last week, I wrote about A Leadership Guide for Women in Higher Education by Marjorie Hass. In today’s blog post, I want to share more great lessons from Hass. Take advantage of what Hass calls the “beginner’s mind” in your first days in your new position. This is a lesson you need to learn before you walk into a new role. Spend your initial weeks getting to know the culture, the people and the history of your institution. Take advantage of the fact that you have a fresh perspective and the ability to notice what others may take for granted. Take time to document these observations. You will have so many aha moments that will prove valuable in the future—find a way to capture them. If you don’t have time to sit down and journal, use voice-to-text capture and talk your notes into your phone while walking across campus.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO