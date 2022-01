Intel Corp. confirmed rumors Friday that it would spend $20 billion on a brand new semiconductor fabrication site just outside of Columbus, Ohio. The computer tech giant revealed January 21 that it would build two new chip factories or “fabs” outside the state capital about a week after the Columbus Dispatch first reported the news. According to Intel, the new site will create 3,000 Intel jobs and begin producing chips in 2025.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO