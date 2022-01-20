ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1981 Exceptional Panther J72 For Sale

carandclassic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of only 368 J72 models made by the Panther car company from their factory in Byfleet, Surrey. This stunning example is a late car, benefiting from several refinements since the models inception in...

www.carandclassic.com

ShareCast

Halfords hails 'exceptional' Autocentres performance but bike sales drop

In an update for the 13 weeks to the end of December 2021, the company said total group sales rose 2.7% compared to FY21. Halfords hailed an "exceptional" performance from Autocentres, which saw sales surge 90.2% on a two-year basis and 48% versus FY21. Halfords said the performance was driven by a strong third-quarter MOT peak and its ongoing investment in digital platforms and building brand awareness.
RETAIL
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
pocketgamer.biz

Anzu and Ubisoft extend partnership after 'exceptional results'

In-game advertising company Anzu has revealed that it has extended its partnership with Ubisoft following 'exceptional results' of ads in Trackmania and Growtopia. Since the premiere of this partnership in 2020, where the first worldwide multiplayer streaming session of the then-unreleased Trackmania took place, Anzu has brought big brands like Samsung, Microsoft, American Eagle, and Vodafone into the game in ad form.
VIDEO GAMES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
Robb Report

This ‘Smart’ 90-Foot Wide-Body Yacht Can Be Controlled With Your Phone

Horizon’s latest FD90 is the first of that series to have a remote automated system that controls the yacht’s interior functions. The 90-foot FD, standing for “Full Displacement,” is the most popular model of that builder’s wide-body series. The FD series was first launched in 2017 with an FD85 designed by Cor D. Rover. The Dutch designer’s work is best known in the superyacht sector. Rover told Robb Report several years ago that he applied design techniques from that big-boat sector to make the production yachts feel larger and more luxurious inside. At the same time, he was careful to limit...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Switch to a Bed With Built-in Storage and Make the Most of the Space in Your Bedroom

Intelligent use of the space in your bedroom can be the difference between enjoying a room that is well organized and relaxing, and having to endure a room that feels cluttered and uncomfortably busy. By opting for a platform bed with storage space built-in, you’ll be able to make the most of the room under and around your mattress which is usually taken up by the bed frame alone. When it comes to choosing the best platform bed with storage for you, it’s worth considering what style is going to be best suited to your individual needs. For example, are you...
INTERIOR DESIGN

