The Oneida Indian Nation announced the release of its fourth Oneida language-learning children’s book, The Tale of Two Teams, based on the Haudenosaunee legend that teaches every living creature is significant and has a purpose. The Tale of Two Teams is made available through the continued collaboration with Madison-Oneida BOCES. The book, written by the Oneida Indian Nation Language Program, is illustrated by William Burns (Lakota-Sioux), a graphic media artist working in the Oneida Indian Nation’s communications department. In development for over a year, the new book utilizes a rebus format, which allows any person to pick up the book and learn specific Oneida words by the end of the story using pictures, color, and phonetics right in the middle of the sentences. The book features both the Oneida text and the full English translation.

ONEIDA, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO