New study finds no alcohol is good for heart

By Mercedes Martinez
kyma.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth experts stress over the importance of alcohol consumption moderation. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) -In this CNN...

californiaagnet.com

New Research Findings: The Heart Loves Blueberries

A new study published in Clinical Nutrition and supported by the US Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) found that the equivalent of one cup of fresh blueberries, consumed as 26 g of freeze-dried blueberries, may reduce the acute cardiometabolic burden of energy-dense meals. Or, simply put: The new research further supports that blueberries may benefit heart health.
FOOD & DRINKS
KSLTV

Study: Sensible intermittent fasting can be good for heart health

OREM, Utah – Have you ever wondered how effective intermittent fasting is? The hot dieting trend may have health benefits far beyond weight loss, according to researchers. Until recent changes in her eating habits, including intermittent fasting, Celeste Allred said she felt a lack of energy and focus. “I had such bad brain fog. I couldn’t focus on anything I couldn’t think I couldn’t,” said Allred, a mother of nine children, who lives in Orem.
OREM, UT
The Independent

Daily glass of wine is not good for you, world heart experts say

Any level of drinking can lead to loss of healthy life, the World Heart Federation has said, as it sought to dispel the idea that a daily glass of wine may be good for you.In a new policy briefing, the organisation said it wanted to “challenge the widespread notion” that drinking moderate amounts of alcohol can decrease the risk of heart disease and called for urgent action to tackle the global rise in deaths caused by drinking.Monika Arora, member of WHF’s advocacy committee and co-author of the briefing, said:  “The portrayal of alcohol as necessary for a vibrant social life...
DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EverydayHealth.com

New Study Finds a Link Between Excessive Drinking and Afib Episodes

Drinking more than usual on holidays and during sporting events like the Super Bowl may lead to more than just a bad night of sleep and a morning-after headache. A new study, published January 12 in Nature Cardiovascular Research, suggests that binge or excessive drinking is linked with an increased risk of an episode of atrial fibrillation (afib; AF), even in people without a previous episode.
FIFA
Medical News Today

What to know about alcohol and congestive heart failure

Some doctors will advise people with congestive heart failure (CHF) to avoid alcohol, particularly in large quantities. Although the compounds in red wine may be beneficial for heart health, the risks for someone with heart failure may outweigh these benefits. Adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle are key to avoiding...
DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Science Says Pomegranates Could Help Increase Our Endurance as We Age

Pomegranates are known for their unique sweet-meets-tart flavor. Intriguing taste aside, the fruit boasts plenty of health benefits thanks to the antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber packed inside. Per new research published in JAMA Network Open, pomegranates could also boost muscle endurance and metabolic health in seniors. The reason? After we consume this fruit, our microbiomes make a postbiotic called Urolithin A, which researchers out of the University of Washington say can protect against frailty and increase mitochondrial health as we age.
SCIENCE
vegnews.com

Plant-Based Protein Just As Good As Whey for Building Muscle, New Study Finds

Vegans experience the same muscle gains using plant-based protein powder as omnivores using whey, found a new study from Brazil that was published in scientific journal Sports Medicine. The study aimed to identify the effects of dietary protein sources (exclusively plant-based versus a mixed omnivore diet) on changes in muscle mass and strength in healthy young men who strength train.
FITNESS
Wyoming News

AHA News: A Healthy Thyroid Can Be Key to a Healthy Heart

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Make a list of the ABCs of heart health, from arrhythmia to Zumba classes, and you might not think to include a T – for thyroid. But the small gland that produces crucial hormones can have a big effect on the cardiovascular system. "Both an overactive thyroid and an underactive thyroid can have bad cardiac consequences," said Dr. Anne Cappola, an endocrinologist and professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia. "It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mentaldaily.com

British study finds increased alcohol purchasing during COVID-19 lockdowns

A group of British researchers found that purchasing patterns of alcohol products increased among households of lower socioeconomic status during COVID-19 lockdowns. As highlighted in PLOS One, researchers from Newcastle University assessed the alcohol purchasing data of nearly 80,000 British households from 2015 up until 2020. The study involved the...
DRINKS
WMBF

Face masks make you more attractive, new study finds

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) – After wearing face masks for nearly two years to curb the spread of COVID-19, researchers have discovered people look more attractive in their protective gear. Professors from Cardiff University assessed how different types of masks “changed attractiveness” among a group of 40 men. Women...
ATLANTA, GA
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH

