A resident reported on January 12 that he started his car, went into his house and when he came out a few minutes later the car had been stolen. On January 20, police patrolling the area of Amalfi Road observed a suspicious vehicle. The officer started following the car, and the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued the car into Avon and later terminated the pursuit.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO