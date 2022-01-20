ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Vaccination Plus Prior Infection Best Defense Against COVID

By Robert Preidt
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Think your prior bout of COVID...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
thechronicle-news.com

Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Immunological Markers for COVID-19 Reinfection Identified – Critical As Dangerous New Variants Emerge

Tracking new hotspots of SARS-CoV-2 will become more important as the virus evolves and becomes endemic. New variants may be more contagious than previous ones—and escape vaccines. Serum biomarkers, identified in rhesus macaques, can differentiate between primary infection and reinfection. A tool utilizing these biomarkers may help identify surges...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Defense#Covid#Best Bet#Healthday News
thechronicle-news.com

Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thechronicle-news.com

COVID Can Affect Brains of Hospitalized Kids

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The coronavirus can leave more than 40% of children hospitalized for COVID-19 with headaches and other lingering neurological symptoms, a new study claims. And the kids who developed these headaches or experienced an altered mental status known as acute encephalopathy were more likely...
KIDS
thechronicle-news.com

Can CBD Help Curb COVID? Maybe, But More Study Needed

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cannabidiol, a compound derived from marijuana, appears to show promise in blocking replication of the COVID-19 virus and preventing its spread, lab and animal studies show. CBD inhibited the ability of the coronavirus to spread in human lung cell samples, and also suppressed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thechronicle-news.com

FDA Limits Use of Two COVID Antibody Treatments

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (healthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Monday that it will curtail the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments that do not appear to work against the highly contagious Omicron variant. The combo treatments bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab, made by Eli Lilly and Regeneron,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy