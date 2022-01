Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in the aftermath of January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol that Republicans are drawing up new voter laws that punishes Blacks and minorities for their growing voting power. These bills were also designed to promote “election integrity” after former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 Presidential […] The post Senator Warnock highlights urgent need for Congress to pass voting rights legislation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO