Zillow Stock Is Now Undervalued, Monte Carlo Simulation Reveals All

We are bullish on Meta Platform (FB), formerly known as Facebook, and we recommend investors buy shares here. Meta shares underperformed S&P in 2021, with the stock up about 23% versus S&P up nearly 27%. The underperformance of FB is attributed to privacy changes Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) enacted as part of iOS 14.0, leading to challenges with measuring and tracking ad effectiveness. The challenges with measuring and monitoring effectiveness led some advertisers to shift ads to other platforms, culminating in Meta missing revenue by about $558 million in F3Q21. With reset and with estimates conservative (F4Q22 revenue is expected to grow at 18% Y/Y), we expect the company to beat estimates handily when it reports F4Q results on February 2nd. FB is currently trading at 24x versus a large-cap average of 32x and S&P of 26x. Historically, FB usually traded at roughly 30% premium to S&P. With estimates conservative, strong cash flow generation, and a reasonable valuation, we believe Meta is a must-have stock for 2022. Therefore, we recommend investors buy shares ahead of earnings.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO