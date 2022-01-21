ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillow Stock Is Now Undervalued, Monte Carlo Simulation Reveals All

By Ben Alaimo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zillow Group has declined 72% from the highs seen in February 2021. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ben Alaimo as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium....

Seeking Alpha

Has Zillow's Stock Price Hit A Floor Or Will Trends Continue?

Zillow has been among the worst-performing large-cap tech stocks over the past year given its failed attempt at entering the "iBuying" segment. Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) (ZG) is a leader in online real estate listings that connect buyers and renters with sellers, landlords, agents, and lenders. While the company rode a wave of momentum into a surging housing market during the early stages of the pandemic, its fortunes reversed with the failure of its "iBuying" venture referring to the business of reselling homes directly. In what is now recognized as a strategy misstep, Zillow built an extensive residential property portfolio through cash offers to sellers, often well-above market rates. Ballooning losses in the program forced an exit with a large write-down in the last quarter resulting in a disaster for the stock that is down by more than 70% from the highs of last year.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Confidence Shakedown In Zillow Stock Will Send Bears Into Hibernation

The U.S. economy has never been hotter but Wall Street investors are on edge. As a result, great stocks are collapsing from their pandemic highs. One of those is Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) stock, which is now 75% below its peak from last February. ZG stock’s 1000% moonshot out of the 2020 lockdowns was absolute lunacy.
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

Black mortgage applicants are denied 84% more often, Zillow analysis reveals

According to a Zillow analysis released on Thursday, Black mortgage applicants are increasingly more likely than white borrowers to be denied a mortgage, even as overall denial rates have decreased. The Black homeownership rate, which went up before the pandemic, has begun to fall, in part spurred by the widening...
HOUSTON, TX
Seeking Alpha

Meta Platforms: Undervalued Stock With Multiple Growth Drivers; Buy Now

We are bullish on Meta Platform (FB), formerly known as Facebook, and we recommend investors buy shares here. Meta shares underperformed S&P in 2021, with the stock up about 23% versus S&P up nearly 27%. The underperformance of FB is attributed to privacy changes Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) enacted as part of iOS 14.0, leading to challenges with measuring and tracking ad effectiveness. The challenges with measuring and monitoring effectiveness led some advertisers to shift ads to other platforms, culminating in Meta missing revenue by about $558 million in F3Q21. With reset and with estimates conservative (F4Q22 revenue is expected to grow at 18% Y/Y), we expect the company to beat estimates handily when it reports F4Q results on February 2nd. FB is currently trading at 24x versus a large-cap average of 32x and S&P of 26x. Historically, FB usually traded at roughly 30% premium to S&P. With estimates conservative, strong cash flow generation, and a reasonable valuation, we believe Meta is a must-have stock for 2022. Therefore, we recommend investors buy shares ahead of earnings.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Buy The Crash: 2 Tech Stocks For 2022

Many popular tech stocks have dropped 50% or more. In March 2021, I explained in an article that, unlike most other investors, I tend to avoid exciting tech stocks and instead invest most of my net worth into boring real asset heavy businesses like REITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ). Back then, I argued...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seritage: Well Priced For 0% Returns

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has been one of the easier calls over the years. Never has a REIT shown such consistency in underperformance versus expectations. Starting out in 2015, the idea was that replacing bad tenants like Sears and Kmart would create tremendous value over time. Schall explained that Seritage...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Terreno And Rexford: Sweet Spot Powerhouses

VNQ 24.4 (-8.5) 36.6 15.9. Over the past 3 years, both TRNO and REXR have roughly doubled the 17.67% return of the VNQ. In the meantime, their balance sheets are rock solid, providing excellent liquidity to fuel external growth and weather the unexpected. Company Liquidity Debt/EBITDA Debt Ratio Bond Rating.
REAL ESTATE
