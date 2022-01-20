PG&E Work to Impact Traffic Signals on Junipero Serra Blvd on Saturday, January 22
PG&E will be working in Daly City this Saturday, January 22nd from 9am-5pm. This work will impact Junipero Serra Blvd.
Intersections:
Junipero Serra Blvd/Westlake Ave – generator will be used to power the traffic signals
Junipero Serra Blvd/North Garage – generator will be used to power the traffic signals
Junipero Serra Blvd/John Daly Blvd – intersection will operate in flashing red during the work
Lane Closure:
One northbound lane on Junipero Serra Blvd between Citrus Ave and Westlake Ave will be closed.
Thank you for your patience as PG&E completes its electrical work.
