PG&E Work to Impact Traffic Signals on Junipero Serra Blvd on Saturday, January 22

PG&E will be working in Daly City this Saturday, January 22nd from 9am-5pm. This work will impact Junipero Serra Blvd.

Intersections:

Junipero Serra Blvd/Westlake Ave – generator will be used to power the traffic signals

Junipero Serra Blvd/North Garage – generator will be used to power the traffic signals

Junipero Serra Blvd/John Daly Blvd – intersection will operate in flashing red during the work

Lane Closure:

One northbound lane on Junipero Serra Blvd between Citrus Ave and Westlake Ave will be closed.

Thank you for your patience as PG&E completes its electrical work.