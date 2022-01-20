ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Survive a brutal campaign for Mörk Borg inspired miniatures game

By Alex Meehan
dicebreaker.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttempt to survive the brutality of Forbidden Psalm: Regicide, a campaign for the miniatures game inspired by tabletop RPG Mörk Borg. Designed for the miniatures agnostic game - meaning that players are free to use whatever miniatures they have to hand - Forbidden Psalm, Regicide is a campaign that focuses upon...

www.dicebreaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eurogamer.net

Forever Skies is an intriguing post-climate crisis sci-fi survival game

Here's a quick look at Forever Skies, a new post-apocalyptic survival game set after the impending climate crisis. It's not all doom and gloom - humanity still survives above the clouds, though it's not looking great for us either. You play a scientist who ventures back down to the planet's ruined surface in an airship for clues on what went wrong. (Spoilers: NFTs?)
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Post-Apocalyptic Survival Game Forever Skies Announced By Polish Studio

Polish independent studio Far From Home has just announced its first project with a gorgeous teaser. The game, called Forever Skies, is a first person action survival game, set on an uninhabitable, post-apocalyptic version of Earth, IGN reports. Far From Home is an independent Polish game studio, founded by industry...
VIDEO GAMES
vrscout.com

Hot Wheels-Inspired VR Game Stunt Track Builder Out Now

Build your own over-the-top stunt tracks with realistic toy-car physics. Available now on Quest and PC VR headsets, Stunt Track Builder is a new VR game for Quest and PC VR headsets that lets you relive those fond childhood memories of building intricate stunt tracks for your favorite toy cars. Brought to us by developer Lemon Chihuahua, the Hot Wheels inspired-game offers access to a wide range of tracks to build with, from straightaways and turns to boost pads and loop the loops.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Sci-fi Survival Airship Game Forever Skies Announced for PC and Consoles

Polish developer Far From Home (veterans that worked on Dying Light, Outriders) have announced sci-fi action survival game Forever Skies for PC and consoles. Forever Skies is set for a Steam Early Access release for Windows PC sometime in 2022, with a full release set across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The game certainly has a focus on airships, which seem to be rare in new game releases these days.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miniatures Game#Regicide
GamingOnLinux

Survival game Vintage Story gets another huge upgrade with improved combat

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Not just big additions though, there's plenty of smaller bits to make playing it easier like WASD scrolling on the world map, lots of gameplay balancing, bug fixes and more. We do often include affiliate links...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Video Game-Inspired Cartoons

'Cuphead,' the popular action platformer game inspired by 1930s-era cartoons, is being made into a cartoon titled 'THE CUPHEAD SHOW!' This show is a Netflix exclusive, meaning it will only be available for streaming on the Netflix platform. The trailer features many friendly characters and villainous bosses from the iconic video game, meaning fans of the game will have a lot of new content to enjoy on February 18th when this show releases.
COMICS
thefocus.news

What is Byrdle, the niche word game inspired by the Wordle craze?

While the internet continues to go crazy over Wordle, another web-based word game is here for the more musically-inclined game players. What is Byrdle, the niche daily challenge focused on classical, choral music vocabulary? Learn how to play the newly popular game as we explore the background of the online activity and meet the coding creator behind Byrdle.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Scream' Interactive Game Asks You to Survive Ghostface's Trivia Questions

With Scream finally coming out this week, excitement over the franchise has hit an all time high and in a killer marketing campaign that has celebrated director Wes Craven’s 25 year old franchise, there is a new bloody way to test your Ghostface knowledge. The film has released a new interactive point and click game where you navigate the original Scream house from the first film that was owned by one of the killers, Stu Macher.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

OPI made 12 Xbox-inspired nail polishes that unlock in-game content

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has partnered with Calabasas, California-based nail lacquer company OPI on a new lineup of gaming-inspired polishes that unlock in-game content for a couple different titles. The new line is called OPI x Xbox collection. It includes 12 vibrant colours that, when purchased from Ulta Beauty stores, qualify...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Miniature Bowling Toy Kits

The 'Glow 'n' Bowl' is a fun way to pass the time. Reminiscent of Friday and Saturday night glow-in-the-dark midnight bowling, the toy kit brings the bowling alley right to your fingertips. The bowling toy kit is small enough for consumers to add it to their desk space or a compact tabletop game for family game night.
LIFESTYLE
dicebreaker.com

Jaws and Deep Blue Sea inspirations for new aquatic horror RPG Dive

Explore the depths of fear in an upcoming roleplaying game set underwater, called Dive. A horror TRPG, Dive was inspired by several classic scary movies set in aquatic locations such as the 1975 blockbuster film, Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg, in which a sleepy coastal town is terrorised by a ferocious shark. Other inspirations for the RPG include 1999’s Deep Blue Sea - another film about a group of people being attacked by sharks - and James Cameron’s 1989 sci-fi horror movie The Abyss, in which a team of scientists are hunted by a newly discovered underwater alien species.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Top-down base-building survival game Scrapnaut in the works for Switch

Publisher RockGame and developer SpiffyBit have revealed that Scrapnaut, a top-down base-building survival game, is currently in the works for Switch. The project previously entered early access on PC. As for the Switch version, RockGame will have it ready to go on January 20. Here’s some information about Scrapnaut:
VIDEO GAMES
dicebreaker.com

Stonewall 1969 - A War Story is an RPG about the history of LGBTQIA+ rights

Tell stories in the run-up to the historical riots that made LGBTQIA+ rights heard in Stonewall 1969 - A War Story, an upcoming roleplaying game. Stonewall 1969 is set in the lead up to the Stonewall Riots, an event that saw members of the LGBTQIA+ community in 1960s New York revolt against police violence and oppression. During 1969, the NYPD invaded the Stonewall Inn - a gay bar in Greenwich Village - and proceeded to harass and attack the people inside, due to rampant discrimination against LGBTQIA+. In response to the raid, the club-goers and other members of the community fought back against the police department’s attacks, resulting in riots that lasted for days and a historical event that changed the stage for the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Aquamarine, a Peaceful Survival Game, Launching January 20th

Survival isn’t always stressful. Indie Developer Moebial Studios’ upcoming survival game, Aquamarine, is looking to make a more peaceful addition to the survival genre. A press release about the game provides details about how this can possibly work to make survival more peaceable. Aquamarine plops the player directly...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

How 'Majora's Mask' Is the Survival Horror Game of the 'Legend of Zelda' Universe

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was first released in 2000, and since then it’s become a classic among fans of the franchise. It was first released for the Nintendo 64, and has been re-released for a variety of platforms, including the Gamecube, Wii, Wii U, and 3DS, and soon it’s going to reach the newest generation of Nintendo consoles too, via the Switch Online Expansion Pass subscription model. The game borrowed fairly heavily from its 1998 predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, in terms of gameplay, graphics, and musical scoring. However, there was a newfound darkness threaded through Majora’s Mask that was previously absent from most titles in the franchise. This made Majora’s Mask into a turning point among Legend of Zelda games, and its popularity possibly impacted the course of games yet to come.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Icarus makes the "first of many" changes to ease the survival game's permadeath

Icarus developer RocketWerkz is making the "first of many" adjustments to the survival game's permadeath and difficulty issues. Right now, if your character dies and/or is left behind after the mission timer expires, you'll lose them, their blueprints, and their XP for good - a problem further compounded by server issues around the time the game launched last month, and an acknowledgement that some players may have not realised how death worked in the session-based survival game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy