Durham, NC

Police: Third man charged in Black Friday mall shooting

 2 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Durham police have charged a third man in a Black Friday shooting at a North Carolina mall.

The Streets at Southpoint in Durham was packed with post-Thanksgiving shoppers on Nov. 26, when two men approached a jewelry vendor and one tried to rob him, police said. The vendor and would-be robber fired at each other, wounding the suspect and two bystanders, including a 10-year-old girl, police said. Three other people were injured as shoppers rushed for exits.

Durham police announced Wednesday that Lamonttae Taylor, 20, of Durham, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, WNCN reported . He was released after posting a $10,000 bond. Police identified Taylor as the second suspect in an attempted robbery that preceded the shooting. Attorney Alex Charns said Taylor will plead not guilty.

In December, mall management said they had arranged for a security dog trained to detect firearms to patrol the mall’s common areas and entrances with a security guard.

Earlier this month, police announced charges against two other men related to the incident, including one who was shot and seriously injured.

