ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Catholic Charities’ Warming Center temporarily open 24/7 for freezing temperatures

By Emily Haugen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOsCf_0drSJa8y00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Catholic Charities’ Warming Center is offering warmth for those who need it during these icy days.

The warming center is usually just open from evening until morning, but current weather conditions are changing that.

Bob Matthews, who volunteers at the shelter, knows that this frigid cold can be another source of insecurity for the homeless population.

“They’ll stop somewhere that lets them in and they get shooed out. Then they go to a parking garage and get shooed out, and they go to the library and get shooed out,” Matthews said. “It’s literally an all day task just trying to stay warm.”

Roberto Partarrieu, Catholic Charities’ Executive Director, says the shelter typically opens 24/7 when the temperature is around -15 degrees.

“As long as the weather remains below zero, we will be open,” Partarrieu said. “We don’t want anybody to freeze on the street.”

Nightly, the  warming center always fills up. Though Catholic Charities is facing some staffing shortages, they’ve been able to find enough volunteers to staff these extended hours.

“Administrators of Catholic charities to come in and support the work that we do. And they gladly offer it,” Partarrieu said.

Matthews, who typically works in Catholic Charities’ other office as a financial wellness advocate, served as a volunteer Thursday.

He’s reminded of several things when he works in the Warming Center. Like much of the Catholic Charities’ staff, he’s trained to listen.

“We’ve got people downstairs right now that have 4, 5, 6 major obstacles that you and I would be proud if we tackled one of them,” Matthews said. “It makes you a little more of an empath. It makes you be a little more patient.”

The shelter offers more than just a place to warm your body; it warms hearts, too.

Though the shelter has been able to get enough volunteers in recent days, that may not always be the case.

Information about volunteering can be found on the Catholic Charities website .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
La Crescent community comes together to support local boy with brain cancer
Affordable, accessible child care and housing among top La Crosse County priorities for American Rescue Plan Act funding
Illene’s magic school bus: Seneca school bus driver retires after 55 years of service
La Crosse healthcare facilities partner with National Guard to help ease bed and staff shortages

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse preschool enrollment ending next week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You are running out of time to register your kids for preschool in the School District of La Crosse. New student online enrollment continues through January 27th. Then, after completing that step, preschool site registration opens February 1st. Any child who is four years old on or before September 1st of this year and lives in...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Seneca, WI
La Crosse, WI
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Developers to share plans for former La Crosse Kmart

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We will soon know the plans for the former Kmart site on La Crosse’s south side. Three Sixty Real Estate will hold a public engagement meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. Kmart closed its doors in 2017. U-Haul started moving into the building in January 2021 before moving out in March following a lack...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Volunteers#The Catholic Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Road leading into Veterans Freedom Park to be renamed after La Crosse Veteran, Louie Ferris

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The City of La Crosse wants to honor, a well-known and respected veteran who recently passed away. Louie Ferris was an advocate for all veterans. RELATED: North La Crosse’s Louie Ferris remembered as a patriotic veteran, community servant The city was considering changing the name of Veterans Freedom Park to Louie Ferris Veterans Freedom Park. Tonight’s...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Homeless
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Two-day blood drive in Monroe County to help meet urgent need for donations

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – You can help our area by participating in a two-day blood drive. The winter weather plus the ongoing pandemic has health care officials in urgent need of blood. So, Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are holding a two-day drive Wednesday and Thursday from noon to five p.m. at Tomah’s Recreation Park. To donate...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse healthcare facilities partner with National Guard to help ease bed and staff shortages

Town of Shelby, Wis. (WKBT) — During the pandemic, many beds have been empty due to a staff shortage, but with a new partnership between Gundersen Health System, Hillview Health Care Center, and the National Guard, beds will be filled with patients that need long term care. Healthcare workers are overwhelmed and do not have have the staff or space...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Oktoberfest opens 2022 button design contest

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The button design contest for the 2022 Oktoberfest USA button is officially underway. La Crosse’s Oktoberfest festival announced the beginning of the contest Wednesday. This year’s theme is “Ei Ei Ei Oktoberfest” and the deadline for submission is 4 p.m. Feb. 28. The La Crosse Festivals Inc. Board of Directors will choose a winner from the...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse experts say people should practice safety precautions against COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — As Omicron spreads across the nation, some people argue there should be fewer precautions because they believe everyone will eventually get the virus. Health officials disagree and say it’s more important than ever people avoid large gatherings. COVID cases continue to rise, but people are going about their day to day activities. “It’s learning how...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sparta American Legion helping animals this week

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – Starting Tuesday in Sparta, you can help animals in the Sparta area during a week long fundraising effort. Sparta American Legion Post 100 will donation $1 from select items to the Monroe County Dog Shelter and Animal Welfare Department. The donation effort continues through January 25th. Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now   Valley View Mall’s...
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy