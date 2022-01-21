Catholic Charities’ Warming Center temporarily open 24/7 for freezing temperatures

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Catholic Charities’ Warming Center is offering warmth for those who need it during these icy days.

The warming center is usually just open from evening until morning, but current weather conditions are changing that.

Bob Matthews, who volunteers at the shelter, knows that this frigid cold can be another source of insecurity for the homeless population.

“They’ll stop somewhere that lets them in and they get shooed out. Then they go to a parking garage and get shooed out, and they go to the library and get shooed out,” Matthews said. “It’s literally an all day task just trying to stay warm.”

Roberto Partarrieu, Catholic Charities’ Executive Director, says the shelter typically opens 24/7 when the temperature is around -15 degrees.

“As long as the weather remains below zero, we will be open,” Partarrieu said. “We don’t want anybody to freeze on the street.”

Nightly, the warming center always fills up. Though Catholic Charities is facing some staffing shortages, they’ve been able to find enough volunteers to staff these extended hours.

“Administrators of Catholic charities to come in and support the work that we do. And they gladly offer it,” Partarrieu said.

Matthews, who typically works in Catholic Charities’ other office as a financial wellness advocate, served as a volunteer Thursday.

He’s reminded of several things when he works in the Warming Center. Like much of the Catholic Charities’ staff, he’s trained to listen.

“We’ve got people downstairs right now that have 4, 5, 6 major obstacles that you and I would be proud if we tackled one of them,” Matthews said. “It makes you a little more of an empath. It makes you be a little more patient.”

The shelter offers more than just a place to warm your body; it warms hearts, too.

Though the shelter has been able to get enough volunteers in recent days, that may not always be the case.

Information about volunteering can be found on the Catholic Charities website .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.