Salem police and the FBI are asking for the public's help in finding a man who robbed a bank last Friday afternoon in South Salem.

The robbery occurred at a Columbia Bank in the 3300 block of Commercial Street SE near closing time, around 6 p.m., Salem Police Department spokesperson Lt. Debbie Aguilar said in a release.

The man entered through the front doors of the bank with a handgun. Police alleged he demanded money from employees, who complied, before leaving the building.

There were no injuries reported, Aguilar said.

Witnesses told police the suspect was between 5 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall with a large build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants and black gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Salem Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

This is a developing story.

Virginia Barreda is the breaking news and public safety reporter for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com . Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2 .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police, FBI ask for help in finding South Salem bank robbery suspect