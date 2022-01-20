ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police, FBI ask for help in finding South Salem bank robbery suspect

By Virginia Barreda, Salem Statesman Journal
Salem police and the FBI are asking for the public's help in finding a man who robbed a bank last Friday afternoon in South Salem.

The robbery occurred at a Columbia Bank in the 3300 block of Commercial Street SE near closing time, around 6 p.m., Salem Police Department spokesperson Lt. Debbie Aguilar said in a release.

The man entered through the front doors of the bank with a handgun. Police alleged he demanded money from employees, who complied, before leaving the building.

There were no injuries reported, Aguilar said.

Witnesses told police the suspect was between 5 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall with a large build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants and black gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Salem Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

This is a developing story.

Virginia Barreda is the breaking news and public safety reporter for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com . Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2 .

Sherry Wilson
1d ago

This post is ridiculous, no one could identify this person with all he has on, it could be a woman for all anyone knows!

Beverly Ann Roberts
1d ago

Unfortunately we are all required to wear masks. Have thought about bank/hold up business robbers since pandemic started beings are face has to be covered. Yes average man which there are many of.

