ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

About 1,800 New Mexico driver's licenses and IDs recalled. Here's why.

By From Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago

SANTA FE - The New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue is advising New Mexico residents that it is reissuing about 1,800 state driver’s licenses and identification cards.

The affected licenses were printed with the incorrect background, which could mean they won’t be accepted as valid identification by law enforcement officers or businesses that require identification, the department stated in a news release.

The department said a vendor — unnamed in the news release — was responsible for the error.

Affected customers should destroy the faulty credentials when they receive their replacements in the mail, the department advised. The replacements are being issued at no cost to customers.

More: Conservatives are fighting educational reforms with a war cry: 'It’s CRT!'

More: New Mexico asks National Guard to sub for sick teachers amid omicron

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: About 1,800 New Mexico driver's licenses and IDs recalled. Here's why.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Fox News

Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ids#Identification Cards#Conservatives#National Guard
CBS News

Tensions mount at Ukrainian border as Russia amps up military presence

Ukraine is bracing for a possible invasion from Russia, which continues to expand its military presence on Ukraine’s northern border. While talks between the U.S. and Russia have stalled, the U.S. vowed to respond “swiftly and severely” with sanctions should Russia launch an attack. Holly Williams reports.
MILITARY
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

1K+
Followers
580
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy