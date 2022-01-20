About 1,800 New Mexico driver's licenses and IDs recalled. Here's why.

SANTA FE - The New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue is advising New Mexico residents that it is reissuing about 1,800 state driver’s licenses and identification cards.

The affected licenses were printed with the incorrect background, which could mean they won’t be accepted as valid identification by law enforcement officers or businesses that require identification, the department stated in a news release.

The department said a vendor — unnamed in the news release — was responsible for the error.

Affected customers should destroy the faulty credentials when they receive their replacements in the mail, the department advised. The replacements are being issued at no cost to customers.

