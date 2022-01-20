ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming Cesar Chavez Charter High School campus remains open

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 2 days ago
DEMING – Although our partners at Deming High School and Mimbres Valley High School are going to a hybrid scheduled due to a significant rise in COVID-19 positive tests, Deming Cesar Chavez Charter High School is not among those. The campus will remain open as usual.

The one item that will be affected is the busing from Columbus, NM at the land port of entry (POE).

DCCCHS students from Puerto Palomas, Chih. Mexico, and Columbus will be using bus 40. The bus will be at the POE at 6:45 a.m. and at the old Columbus school at 7 a.m.

This change took effect Thursday, Jan. 20, and will remain in effect until further notice.

