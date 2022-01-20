ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, MD

It's baaaccckkkkk....Bar Bingo returns to VFW Post 6027 in North East

By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

NORTH EAST — If you are looking for a free, family-fun event on Saturday, look no further than the return of Bar Bingo at Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East.

What had been a weekly event at the post at 815 Turkey Point Road got put on hiatus when COVID-19 reared its head in March 2020.

“So we’re just getting it started back up,” said Tommy Lyons, Social Media Coordinator.

It’s called Bar Bingo because Walt McKinney will be set up in the tavern area of the post handing out playing cards and calling numbers from 1 until 3 p.m. However, Lyons said anyone can play and prizes will be awarded that are age appropriate.

“Adults can win a can or draft beer and kids get a free soda or a kids prize,” Lyons said. Invite a veteran to come with you, he added.

The kitchen will be open so enjoy a burger and fries while you play.

“There will also be raffles and more fun,” he hinted.

Part of the fun will be watching McKinney in his element, Lyons said.

“It’s Walt’s thing. Walt has been coming to the VFW a really long time trying to help veterans and the club. He’s a longstanding supporter,” Lyons said, adding McKinney’s work was recognized by giving him the Excellence in Service to Veterans award for January.

He said McKinney has done just about every job at the post because the organization and its members are important.

“If it wasn’t for the veterans of the organization we wouldn’t even be here,” McKinney said. “I love this place. No one does more for veterans than the North East VFW. God Bless America.”

Lyons said the plan is to go back to having this event every Saturday.

Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

