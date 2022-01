When the San Francisco 49ers last visited the Green Bay Packers for a playoff game in 2013, the temperature at kickoff was five degrees, the fourth-coldest postseason contest in the history of Lambeau Field. San Francisco managed to post a 23-20 victory in that wild-card game, winning on a 33-yard field goal by Phil Dawson as time expired. The 49ers (11-7) will encounter brutal elements again on Saturday when they visit the NFC North-champion Packers (13-4) for a divisional round matchup in the 2022 NFL playoffs. When San Francisco and Green Bay take the field for their fourth playoff meeting since 2012, the temperature at Lambeau Field is expected to be around two degrees.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO