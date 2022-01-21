ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas power grid should be okay for the winter weather this year, experts say

TEXAS, USA — Many of us were left with bad memories following the February winter storm after experiencing days without power. Every time the temperature drops, many may wonder can it happen again?. The good news is we are not in the same situation now as we were...

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Odds Favoring Colder, Snowier Winter This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Temperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it’s the second weak La Niña year in a row. The seasonal temperature outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed “equal chances” for above-, near-, and below-normal temperatures through February. But when back-to-back La Niña winters occur, the second winter is more often than not colder and wetter than normal. February Temperature Outlook (Credit: CBS) There isn’t a strong sign of prolonged deep freeze or an extended warmup. Instead, what is more likely to occur for the rest of winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
cw39.com

Heavy sleet impacting San Antonio, New Braunfels, Austin | HTX gets cold drizzle this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – As of 3 p.m. the freezing line is running along I-35. Traveling east to west, this is where that transition from cold rain to sleet/ ice will begin. There are already reports of freezing rain accumulating on elevated surfaces near Austin. Snowflakes are being seen in town just north of Frederiksberg. Approaching this evening, temperatures will steadily drop as the freezing line will begin to consume more of southern and southeast Texas. Just to the west of Sealy, along I-10 there is already a mix of rain/ sleet occurring. This mix will become more common in counties and towns further east ahead of the the 6 p.m. hour.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Round Of Cold And Snow Expected On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have a dry and mild end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday highs will top out mostly in the 30s in the mountains with some 40s on the western slope and 50s on the plains. Monday will be a transition day with some sunshine to start but a mix of sun and clouds along with some colder temperatures by the afternoon as the first of two cold fronts slide in from the north. Afternoon highs will fall by about 5...
COLORADO STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Money-saving tips for Texas winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the freezing temperatures move across Texas, electricity is expected to increase in demand. While the Texas electrical grid has undergone major reforms since last year’s winter storm, colder weather can still result in Texans using more energy to heat their home. In February of 2021, during the aftermath of the […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Cold spells this month could spell trouble for power grid, energy expert says

AUSTIN, Texas — Dips in natural gas supply production the two times this month when winter weather overtook Texas have energy experts raising their frost-covered eyebrows. In between some abnormally warm days, temperatures dipped into actual winter-like readings twice this month: the first week of the month and this past week.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Freezing temperatures as cold front blankets area

SAN ANTONIO - The National Weather Service cancelled the Winter Weather Advisory early Friday morning for the San Antonio area. Most roads this morning are dry. It is cold too, but not as bad as Thursday. We're starting off with plenty of cloud cover, but for this afternoon it turns partly to mostly sunny and milder, pushing 50 degrees. Another night down into the mid - upper 20s tonight then milder for the weekend (but still colder than normal).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

AEP keeping an eye on power grid

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the cold weather expected to stay with us this weekend, AEP says it will continue to monitor the power grid for any possible service interruptions in our area. If you are experiencing any issues with your electricity or know of anyone who is you can...
LAREDO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio is in for freezing weather; here's what you need to know

Although Thursday's freeze hitting San Antonio isn’t expected to be anything close to last February's Winter Storm Uri, city and county officials are still warning citizens to take appropriate precautions. Here's a rundown:. Winter Weather Forecast. Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing in North Bexar County, with Central...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Is the Texas grid winterized? I’m keeping my coats and camping stove ready.

Regarding “ERCOT gives plants good marks for winter,” (Jan. 18): Mr. David Kezell of Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Mr. Peter Lake of the Public Utility Commission damn the state’s winterization efforts with faint praise. Of the Texas' 847 generators, 532 received “good cause exemptions” and 114 of the issues remain unresolved. Because Mr. Kezell states that the 114 power plants still generate power, though they "just probably have some chink in their armor," we're supposed to be comfortable? Probably? Chink? Mr. Kezell’s representations of the inspections and requirements hardly inspire confidence that we won't suffer another failure, at least not in me. Meanwhile, Mr. Lake's belief in the effectiveness of the reforms is undermined by the fact that there have been no similar requirements for gas producers. And, a "big portion of generators" rely on natural gas as fuel!
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Cold front keeps San Antonio under winter weather advisory, NWS says

Update (8:55 a.m.): San Antonio remains under a winter weather advisory, which is expected to last until 6 a.m. Friday. As the chilly morning moves along, the chances for rain and sleet persist, mainly after 1 p.m. The NWS warns a "light glaze" and "minor" snow accumulation is possible on bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways mostly along the Edward's Plateau, Hill Country, stretch of I-35 between San Antonio and Austin, and the Highway 90 corridor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reform Austin

With Winter Weather Approaching, Pipeline Company Threatens to Cut off Gas Supply to Texas’ Biggest Power Generator

With freezing weather sweeping into Texas late this week, subsidiaries for a major pipeline company are threatening to cut off natural gas to the state’s largest power generator — which could impact the electricity supply for hundreds of thousands of customers — over a financial dispute stemming from last February’s deadly winter storm.
TEXAS STATE
