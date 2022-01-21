Texas power grid should be okay for the winter weather this year, experts say

Regarding “ERCOT gives plants good marks for winter,” (Jan. 18): Mr. David Kezell of Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Mr. Peter Lake of the Public Utility Commission damn the state’s winterization efforts with faint praise. Of the Texas' 847 generators, 532 received “good cause exemptions” and 114 of the issues remain unresolved. Because Mr. Kezell states that the 114 power plants still generate power, though they "just probably have some chink in their armor," we're supposed to be comfortable? Probably? Chink? Mr. Kezell’s representations of the inspections and requirements hardly inspire confidence that we won't suffer another failure, at least not in me. Meanwhile, Mr. Lake's belief in the effectiveness of the reforms is undermined by the fact that there have been no similar requirements for gas producers. And, a "big portion of generators" rely on natural gas as fuel!

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO