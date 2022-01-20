ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Jottings: Changing course

By Peggy Keonjian
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The pressure to find the right gift, to give the huge parties, to be sure I had the latest brand of children's shoe is over.

It was a shock the first time I entered my favorite store and discovered that there was nothing there I wanted to buy. How could that be? I had been lovingly stockpiling everything from curtains to champagne goblets for years, to be used for my home or family. Each purchase seemed to guarantee that life would be better, more exciting, when something new came through the door. During the years when I traveled widely on business I shipped home handmade salad bowls from Vermont, goblets from posh New York stores and fabric in bags from Paris. I loved the search for the perfect thing, something that would hopefully elicit an "I LOVE this!" exclamation from the recipient, or be used with pride for our parties. Each purchase was an addition to my life, an opportunity to try something new or bring happiness to others.

As the years passed, we bought the latest baby stroller, then backpacks, athletic gear and tech toys to assure our family that they too, would fit in with their friends. Our homes filled. But suddenly, it seemed, it had ended. The people I had loved to buy gifts for, often starting a year before their birthday or the holidays, were no longer part of my life, either passed away or moved on. The ones who remained only wanted gift cards tucked into an envelope, not a special something that I had chosen just for them. There was no reason to spend hours combing through catalogs or stores. It was something of a relief, I realized, and certainly easier on the budget. But the objects remained. We continued to use our wine goblets and dessert bowls until the parties, too, stopped.

The boxes of goblets now sit in a closet and will never be used here at another large party. These days, getting together with friends is preferred one-on-one for a good talk over a latte, not the big annual celebrations we held for years. Children don't want the crystal dessert bowls nor the furniture made for a cozier time instead of the current minimalist one. That isn't surprising, since when we were young my generation was repelled by the bone china, silver teapots and embroidered pillowcases of our parents. We wanted dark "Mediterranean" furniture suites, heavy pottery (preferably from Pottery Barn) and shag carpets when we were starting our own homes, which then proudly and safely resembled one another. We needed to feel we were creating a new way of living, even if it was much like the old except for the change of objects around us. Each new generation feels the same, it seems.

This is now a time to release, to find freedom in letting go, however. The pressure to find the right gift, to give the huge parties, to be sure I had the latest brand of children's shoe is over. The days of creating a home and family and keeping everything running smoothly for all are in the past. In their place are interesting new people, places and a chance to learn about all the things there had never been time for. This doesn't call for "stuff" anymore, so I still buy the necessities at my favorite store but delight in pleasing myself, not stocking up to take care of the world.

Soon someone new can enjoy the wine goblets and crystal dessert dishes when they arrive in a new home, once more useful and enjoyed by those who will cherish them. I send them on their way with fond memories and appreciation for having had them be part of my life.

Peggy Keonjian is a member of the Jottings Group of the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Fertile Ground's resilient artists

Portland's annual new theater festival is online again in 2022 but nothing can depress the thespians' imagination Portland's annual Fertile Ground Festival of New Works runs Jan 27 to Feb 6, 2022. Like last year, the 37 works are all online (to prevent spreading COVID-19), although some have live performances too. And like every year, it's a mixture of final works, readings and works in progress. If you ever need an example of pandemic resilience (beyond, say, health care workers or supermarket staff), look at the playwrights and actors of Portland. They could have thrown in the towel and...
Portland Tribune

Chili Cook Off!

Event held at Hoodview Church serves to benefit AWARE Food Bank and Ray of Hope. Saturday proved to be a chili-taster's treat at Hoodview Church of God where the 6th Annual Woodburn Chili Cook Off served up personal and family recipes in support of area nonprofits. Lead Pastor Steve Kufeldt...
WOODBURN, OR
Portland Tribune

Colton Cafe' is something special

The long-time eatery in Colton offers more than just food, but provides a place for fun, family and more. When Nora Nofziger, owner of the Historic Colton Café, goes to work early in the morning, she looks out the front window, sees the garden box and smiles. A "secret...
COLTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Chili Cook Off a taster's treat

Saturday event at Hoodview Church of God benefits AWARE Food Bank and Ray of Hope. Saturday, Jan. 22, proved to be a chili-taster's treat at Hoodview Church of God, where the 6th Annual Woodburn Chili Cook Off served up personal and family recipes in support of area nonprofits. Lead Pastor...
WOODBURN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Vermont State
Lake Oswego, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Lake Oswego, OR
Lifestyle
Portland Tribune

Growing up means change

We want to make changes each new year, but in our own strength, it is nearly impossible to succeed long term. I woke up this morning with Jesus on my mind, joy in my heart and a desire to get closer to God. I know every year we make New Year's resolutions; we say we are going to change something in our lives. We want to become better people. We want to lose weight, quit some bad habit, have better relationships. We truly intend to make these changes, but in our own strength, it is nearly impossible to succeed long term. The same is true of spiritual changes.
RELIGION
Gresham Outlook

Reynolds program builds greenhouses

Community Transition Program helps students with disabilities learn independence Reynolds School District's Community Transition Program built two greenhouses for the start of their new business, called Sweet Gum & Cedar. The name comes from local trees at a nearby park that the students toured. Reynolds Community Transition Program (CTP) serves students with disabilities ages 18 to 21 as they learn and grow in their independence as young adults. This upcoming spring, CTP students plan to sell vegetable starts, flowers and hanging baskets and garden-themed art created by the students. "We truly appreciate the community's support in helping us...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Canadian opera lesbians: Get used to them

American premiere of the chamber opera 'When the Sun Comes Out' finally comes to Portland Opera's studio stage Composer Leslie Uyeda was astonished when she realized there had never been an openly lesbian opera: "Two women falling in love," as she put it succinctly." She was determined to write one, and make it one where the women don't die, that other trope of opera. In 2014, "When the Sun Comes Out", composed by Uyeda and with a libretto (words) by Rachel Rose, premiered in Canada at the Queer Arts Festival Vancouver (British Columbia). The plot is all very...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday gathering to support local Tongans following eruption

Local immigrants are unsure about the fate of friends and loved ones following the volcano and tsunami.The public is invited to a community gathering to support local Tongans impacted by the volcanic eruption near their home country. A shared meal will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Rose City Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2215 N.E. 106th Ave., Portland. The gathering is intended to support local Tongan families who are suffering because they cannot contact friends and families in the region affected by the last Sunday's large eruption of...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Portland Tribune

Smith Castle a luxurious house on the desert

John A. Smith wanted to build a home that was not a castle or a mansion but a 'splendid house'. Smith Castle is an abandoned structure that is located in Smith Canyon, five miles north of Millican and one mile southeast of Castle Butte. John A. Smith homesteaded in the vicinity and patented a claim on May 21, 1924. He had purchased the Millican Ranch and expanded his holdings. The headquarters ranch was the old Millican Place.
REAL ESTATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon program provides financial relief to struggling artists

Artist Resilience Program to give away more than $1.5 million, applications due Feb. 10. Oregon has not forgotten about its artists. Oregon artists of multiple disciplines can apply for the Artist Resilience Program, part two of relief funding provided by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Part one was the 2020 Artist's Relief Program.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy