Local college sees steep drop in enrollment | John Lindt

By John Lindt
Hanford Sentinel
 2 days ago

The pandemic has hit California community colleges hard as many young people's plans have been disrupted and dreams postponed. At West Hills College Lemoore, the current spring 2022 headcount is 1% lower compared to the same date (Jan. 17, 2021) last spring, and 16% lower when compared to the same date...

hanfordsentinel.com

GV Wire

CA Test Scores Dismal, Grad Rates, Enrollments Drop Amid Pandemic

California’s Department of Education said Friday that graduation rates and enrollment dropped while absences increased in the state’s public schools last year. But, with only 25% of students taking statewide assessment tests in 2020-21 as schools scrambled to administer the exams in the midst of the pandemic, it’s impossible to know the full extent of learning loss with students doing remote learning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

College enrollment dropped 3.8% last fall amid pandemic, report says

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Fall semester college enrollment dropped for a second year in a row thanks to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the steepest declines coming at public, four-year institutions and private, for-profit four-year colleges, a report released Thursday indicates. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center said...
COLLEGES
State
California State
Sun-Journal

Colleges enrolled 465,000 fewer students in the fall, a trend that is raising alarms

Student enrollment at colleges fell once again in the fall, a new report has found, prompting some to worry whether the declines experienced during the pandemic could become an enduring trend. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center on Thursday said undergraduate enrollment in fall 2021 dropped 3.1 percent, or by...
COLLEGES
KABC

College Enrollment Drops To 50 Year Low. Maybe More Actual In-Person Classes Would Help.

(Washington, DC) — College enrollment is at a 50-year low. It continued to drop last year and nearly one-million fewer students enrolled in college compared in 2019. That’s according to a report from the National Student Clearinghouse. The rate of college enrollment has been trending downward in recent years and was made worse by the pandemic. That has education experts concerned that a growing number of students are shunning higher education as a cultural shift instead of a short-term effect of pandemic disruptions.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTAX

College enrollment continues to decline

Maybe what will finally bring college costs down is that a lot fewer people will want to go. Data out yesterday (January 13th) from the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) shows that the sharp drop in college enrollment in 2020 continued in 2021, and wasn’t just a one-year outlier caused by the first year of the pandemic. Undergraduate enrollment in the fall of 2021 was down 3.1 percent from a year earlier, adding up to a total two-year decline of 6.6 percent, the largest in more than 50 years. The biggest drop in 2021 was at four-year colleges and universities, according to the NSC’s estimates, but community college enrollment has fallen the most since the pandemic began, by more than 13 percent. Doug Shapiro, the head of the NSC’s research center, told The Washington Post that with a lot of low-skill jobs available and wages rising, some young people are, quote, “questioning the value of college.” But he said that while it might be tempting to work and earn good money now instead of going to college, it could affect future income if they don’t upgrade their skills, and also adds that a shortage of skilled workers is bad for the overall economy. With the declines now being seen for two years in a row, Shapiro said it could be building, quote, “momentum as a cultural shift and not just a short-term effect of the pandemic disruptions.” (Newser)
COLLEGES
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado sees K-12 public school enrollment drop for second year in a row

Enrollment in Colorado’s K-12 schools has yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels as 1,174 fewer students enrolled last fall compared to the previous year, according to a report released Wednesday by the state Department of Education. The decline in enrollment is small – less than 1% – compared to...
COLORADO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Disruptions in hands-on programs contributed to enrollment drop at community colleges

Disruptions to academic programs with significant hands-on components, such as construction trades and mechanical and repair technology, heavily contributed to pandemic-related enrollment declines at community colleges, a new working paper suggests. The National Bureau of Economic Research report also links this upheaval to falling enrollment of men, as many of...
COLLEGES
Washington Post

Drop in college enrollment threatens to cause long-term economic, social consequences

Slower economic growth. Continued labor shortages. Lower life expectancy. Higher levels of divorce. More demand for social services, but less tax revenue to pay for it. A sharp and persistent decline in the number of Americans going to college — down by nearly a million since the start of the pandemic, according to newly released figures, and by nearly 3 million over the last decade — could alter American society for the worse, even as economic rival nations such as China vastly increase university enrollment, researchers warn.
COLLEGES
Times of San Diego

San Diego-Area Community Colleges See Double-Digit Enrollment Drop Amid COVID

Enrollment at community colleges across the U.S. surged more than a decade ago, as people flocked to campuses for new skills amid the Great Recession’s brutal job market. So when COVID-19 hit, community colleges again anticipated an influx of students. Another economic downturn and the Great Resignation — the term coined to describe the record number of people leaving their jobs during the pandemic — had arrived.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Forced college enrollment won't improve outcomes for BR students

As the grandfather of a student participating in Ascension Parish schools Early College Program and another who chose not to participate, I foresee a disaster of epic proportions happening if the Baton Rouge schools mandate a dual high school/college curriculum for all ninth-graders and above. As much as we would...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hanford Sentinel

FPU temporarily returns to virtual instruction in wake of Omicron surge

Fresno Pacific University will temporarily return to mostly online instruction starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, and continuing through Friday, Feb. 4, with in-person classes resuming Monday, Feb. 7. “As the surge of the Omicron variant continues, we see local trends in increased cases of COVID-19 mirrored among our students, faculty and...
FRESNO, CA
WPBF News 25

Community colleges dealing with low enrollment due to pandemic

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College and Indian River State College are seeing low enrollment numbers since the pandemic. The president of Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Ava Parker, said the pandemic is forcing them to make sure they stay true to their mission. "The...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Essence

Students At An Ivy League Business School Thought $100,000 Was The Average American Salary. The Internet Was Not Having It.

A professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania asked students about the average American income. Their responses sparked a heated discussion about income inequality. The business school at the University of Pennsylvania has become so renowned, the name “Wharton” is now immediately associated with prestige (and why...
COLLEGES

