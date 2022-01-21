Local college sees steep drop in enrollment | John Lindt

Maybe what will finally bring college costs down is that a lot fewer people will want to go. Data out yesterday (January 13th) from the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) shows that the sharp drop in college enrollment in 2020 continued in 2021, and wasn’t just a one-year outlier caused by the first year of the pandemic. Undergraduate enrollment in the fall of 2021 was down 3.1 percent from a year earlier, adding up to a total two-year decline of 6.6 percent, the largest in more than 50 years. The biggest drop in 2021 was at four-year colleges and universities, according to the NSC’s estimates, but community college enrollment has fallen the most since the pandemic began, by more than 13 percent. Doug Shapiro, the head of the NSC’s research center, told The Washington Post that with a lot of low-skill jobs available and wages rising, some young people are, quote, “questioning the value of college.” But he said that while it might be tempting to work and earn good money now instead of going to college, it could affect future income if they don’t upgrade their skills, and also adds that a shortage of skilled workers is bad for the overall economy. With the declines now being seen for two years in a row, Shapiro said it could be building, quote, “momentum as a cultural shift and not just a short-term effect of the pandemic disruptions.” (Newser)

