Mother once told me that January isn’t the best month to have a birthday. It’s wintertime and it’s cold. One year she recorded the temperatures for the month, and it did not get above zero even once. Then in 2000 we were planning to have a 90th birthday party for her and it had to be cancelled because it would have been too cold for anyone to attend. But she never let winter bother her much. She’d be out shoveling snow and feeding the birds or walking around the driveway for exercise, in spite of the weather.

