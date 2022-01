EUGENE — Travis Dye’s time at Oregon has come to an end, but the Pac-12′s leader in all-purpose yards this past season is staying in the conference. Dye, who had 211 carries for 1,271 yards and 16 touchdowns and 46 catches for 402 yards and two scores in the 2021 season, is opting out of the NFL draft and committing to transfer to USC for his senior season.

