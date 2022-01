CSX Corporation (NYSE: CSX) is scheduled to report its Q4 2021 results on Thursday, January 20. We expect CSX. to post revenue and earnings slightly below the consensus estimates. That said, overall revenue will likely see y-o-y growth in mid teens, led by an expected increase in coal transportation as well as a rebound in merchandise freight. However, the margins in Q4 may face some pressure due to inflationary headwinds and rising labor costs. Not only do we believe CSX will post Q4 results slightly below the street expectation, we find CSX stock to be fully valued at the current levels of $36, with limited room for growth. Our interactive dashboard analysis on CSX Corporation’s Pre-Earnings has additional details.

