Texas State

Texas power grid should be okay for the winter weather this year, experts say

KENS 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColder temperatures have us all wondering if...

www.kens5.com

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Odds Favoring Colder, Snowier Winter This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Temperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it’s the second weak La Niña year in a row. The seasonal temperature outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed “equal chances” for above-, near-, and below-normal temperatures through February. But when back-to-back La Niña winters occur, the second winter is more often than not colder and wetter than normal. February Temperature Outlook (Credit: CBS) There isn’t a strong sign of prolonged deep freeze or an extended warmup. Instead, what is more likely to occur for the rest of winter...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Round Of Cold And Snow Expected On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have a dry and mild end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday highs will top out mostly in the 30s in the mountains with some 40s on the western slope and 50s on the plains. Monday will be a transition day with some sunshine to start but a mix of sun and clouds along with some colder temperatures by the afternoon as the first of two cold fronts slide in from the north. Afternoon highs will fall by about 5...
