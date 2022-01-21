Texas power grid should be okay for the winter weather this year, experts say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Temperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it’s the second weak La Niña year in a row.
The seasonal temperature outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed “equal chances” for above-, near-, and below-normal temperatures through February. But when back-to-back La Niña winters occur, the second winter is more often than not colder and wetter than normal.
February Temperature Outlook (Credit: CBS)
There isn’t a strong sign of prolonged deep freeze or an extended warmup. Instead, what is more likely to occur for the rest of winter...
Comments / 0