Game Developers Conference report: most developers frown on blockchain games

By Cal Jeffrey
 2 days ago
Editor's take: To be honest, most non-fungible token (NFT) transactions and ideas feel scammy to me. Many people do not fully understand what NFTs are and how they work and are shelling out ridiculous amounts of money for something that does not tangibly exist and is often not likely to increase...

