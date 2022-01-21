ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill would drop invasive species fee for paddleboards, canoes

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

BOISE — Idaho would remove the requirement for $7 annual invasive species stickers on paddleboards, canoes and other small non-motorized craft, while sharply increasing fees for motorized boats from out of state, under new legislation introduced Thursday in a House committee.

Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, proposed the bill to the House Environment, Energy & Technology Committee, which agreed to introduce it. That clears the way for a possible full hearing.

Okuniewicz said his aim with the bill is to keep the funding for the invasive species program at the same level, while shifting the burden. Non-motorized craft still would have to be inspected at invasive species inspection stations funded by the program along major Idaho routes, he said.

“This bill removes the fee for paddleboards and canoes alike for both residents and non-residents, in large part because those types of vessels are highly unlikely to transmit the species,” Okuniewicz told the committee, adding, “It’s kind of a pain.”

Currently, the annual stickers cost $7 for in-state and $30 for out-of-state residents purchasing them for small non-motorized craft like paddleboards or canoes.

Okuniewicz’s proposal also would cut in half the fee for an invasive species sticker for a motorized boat registered by an Idaho resident, currently $10; while more than doubling fees for out-of-staters, and increasing fees for out-of-state motorized boats that have ballast tanks, which can trap invasive species like quagga and zebra mussels.

Those tanks, he said, “provide opportunities for invasive species to be sucked into a vessel. They’re harder to inspect, harder to clean. If you have one of those, then there’ll be an additional charge.”

An out-of-state boater with that type of motorized boat, under the bill, would be charged $155. “It’ll help get them to have a more proportionate participation in funding this program,” Okuniewicz said.

Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, asked Okuniewicz if he’d checked with former state Rep. Eric Anderson, R-Priest Lake, now chairman of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, who spearheaded the invasive species program that thus far has kept destructive, invasive quagga or zebra mussels from infiltrating Idaho waterways.

Okuniewicz said he spoke with Anderson, and also with officials from the state departments of Agriculture and Parks. “I don’t want to speak for Mr. Anderson,” Okuniewicz told the committee. “He cares a lot about this program and I think he had some concerns. … He wanted to be sure that we weren’t reducing funding.”

“This is a light-touch kind of deal,” Okuniewicz said. “We’re trying to keep the program whole.”

Idaho Press

Prison construction, remodeling plan could address capacity, save money

BOISE — Idaho could build a new 848-bed women’s prison south of Boise, remodel other existing prison housing units, shift inmates around and save money in the long run, state prisons chief Josh Tewalt told lawmakers on Tuesday. “Our beds are significantly misaligned,” he told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “On any given day, I have over 1,000 men who are minimum custody who are being housed in a medium-custody bed. … Having people in beds above their needed security classification is problematic. Secondly, it’s...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Flag rules, Constitution, religion figure in Senate debate over 'Day of Tears' abortion resolution

BOISE — A “Day of Tears” abortion resolution passed the Idaho Senate on Friday, but only after substantial debate both for and against, centering not only on abortion but on the Constitution, religion, and the rules for lowering the American flag to half-staff. The resolution, SR 101, sponsored by Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene with 12 Senate GOP co-sponsors, recognizes “in perpetuity” Jan. 22, the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision, as the “Day of Tears in Idaho,” and encourages Idahoans...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho House panel passes record tax-cut bill, sends to full House

Idaho House panel passes record tax-cut bill, sends to full House {child_byline}By BETSY Z. RUSSELL and ALEXANDRA DUGGAN newsroom@idahopress.com{/child_byline} BOISE — After about an hour’s worth of testimony for and against, a House committee on Tuesday voted along party lines, with just the panel’s two Democratic members objecting, to pass HB 436, the big new...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Robinson drops campaign for governor

Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa, who had announced a run for governor as a Democrat, announced Friday that she’s dropping her campaign. In a news release, she said, “After much thought, I ... am no longer running for governor of Idaho or any other elective office. I have decided to serve the Lord Jesus Christ by becoming one of his ministers instead of pursuing a political arena that has became less than a truthful venue for its citizens.” ...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Press

Weiser fisherman missing, presumed drowned in Hells Canyon

Originally published Jan. 19 on KTVB.COM. A man from Weiser is missing and presumed dead after he failed to return from a fishing trip to Hells Canyon. Alberto Sillonis, 85, set off for the Hells Canyon Visitor Center on Monday morning, with plans to return home later in the day. His family contacted the Baker County (Ore.) Sheriff’s Office at about 6 p.m. that evening when he failed to return. ...
WEISER, ID
Idaho Press

What could Idaho’s future look like as climate changes? This economic report details the risks.

Originally published Jan. 14 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Last summer was one of the most difficult seasons on record for climate disasters in Idaho — from extreme wildfire conditions across the state to severe drought conditions, farmers were forced to cull cattle herds earlier in the season, some ended crop growing seasons early, and areas across Idaho struggled with water supply. Those types of summers will become increasingly common in Idaho, as temperatures continue to rise across the world; 2021 was the sixth-warmest year on record, marking the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Ybarra budget pitch for schools: 'We still have a lot of work to do'

BOISE — In her budget pitch to lawmakers on Monday, state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said Idaho’s school students suffered learning setbacks during the pandemic that urgently need to be addressed. “We’re making progress, but we still have a lot of work to do,” she told the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “and I believe the impact of the pandemic on student progress will be felt for many years.” Those impacts...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Regional organizations respond to recent acts of antisemitism

Over 20 regional human rights and religious organizations took a stand over the weekend in a letter against recent antisemitic incidents in Idaho, including spray-painted swastikas and flyers distributed in Boise which described the COVID-19 pandemic as a Jewish plot. The central message of the letter, signed by Joann Muneta of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, was for Idaho to “wake up” because “We can’t afford to be silent!” Other organizations, including the Idaho Human Rights Commission and the Wassmuth Center for Human...
BOISE, ID
