The Oath Keepers have a new head honcho. With founder Stewart Rhodes now in jail on charges of “seditious conspiracy” to block the Biden presidency by use of force, the militia’s general counsel Kellye SoRelle has taken command. “I am currently acting as President of Oath Keepers in lieu of Mr. Rhodes until he is released,” SoRelle told Rolling Stone in an email. “He is not guilty of any of the outlandish charges and the organization stands with Mr. Rhodes.” SoRelle works in Granbury, Texas, outside Dallas, and is a former GOP candidate for the Texas House of Representatives. She is also connected...

GRANBURY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO