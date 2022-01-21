Planning for Spring Gardening

Did you know that winter is the perfect time to start planning and preparing your garden for spring? It’s true! Aside from pruning woody trees and shrubs, winter is a great time to take care of some much needed garden maintenance including:

Making planting plans

Covering bare soil with woody mulch

Weeding garden beds

Tuning up garden equipment and sharpen mower blades

Repairing raised garden beds and watering equipment if needed

Colder weather is also a great time of year to check storage areas for unwanted garden chemicals, and dispose of them safely. For safe, free disposal, bring these materials to a Hazardous Waste collection site. Visit kingcountyhazwasteWA.gov or call the Haz Waste Help Line 206-296-4692 for locations and information.

Still have gardening questions? Contact the Garden Hotline! It’s a free service from Seattle Public Utilities, The Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County, and Cascade Water Alliance. Find them online at Gardenhotline.org or call them at 206-633-0224.