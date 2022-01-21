City firefighters enter ice-cold water to rescue pair who fell in Queens pond: FDNY

JAMAICA, Queens — Two city firefighters jumped into action Thursday afternoon, entering ice-cold water to rescue two people from a Queens pond.

A call was made about 2:30 p.m., FDNY officials said. Two people fell through the ice at Baisley Pond at 123rd Avenue and 155st and Long streets in Jamaica.

Firefighter John Fils Aime and Probationary Firefighter Conor O’Malley arrived on scene and saw the two people about 40 feet out in the pond, and put on cold-water rescue gear before attaching tether lines and following the victims into the water. The two people were rescued with life preservers; other firefighters pulled everyone to shore, the FDNY said.

“This successful rescue of these individuals is a direct reflection of the constant training we do for these situations,” FDNY Battalion Chief Chris Paolicelli said.

The people who were rescued are being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital, officials said.

